Stock market rises 1.06% – Voice of Nigeria





National stocks end the week on Bull Run Trading activity in the Nigerian stock market remained bullish as the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 1.06% to close the week at 55,529.21 and 30.250 trillion naira. Similarly, all other indices ended higher except for the NGX Oil and Gas index which depreciated by 2.36%, while the NGX Sovereign Bond and NGX ASeM indices closed flat. A total turnover of 1.910 billion shares worth N18.436 billion in 20,311 trades was traded this week by investors on the Stock Exchange floor, as opposed to a total of 799.848 million shares worth N29.354 billion which traded last week in 14,194 bids. Sector performance The ICT industry, measured by volume, leads the business chart with 601.396 million shares valued at N2.676 billion traded in 1,607 transactions; thus contributing 31.49% and 14.52% to the volume and value of the total turnover of the shares. The financial services industry

followed by 585.510 million shares worth N6.949 billion in 8,584 trades. Third place was the service industry, with turnover of 349.215 million shares worth N2.402 billion in 512 transactions. Trading of the top three stocks, namely Chams Holding Company Plc, Capital Hotels Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc, measured by volume accounted for 1.038 billion shares worth N2.621 billion in 769 trades, contributing 54.33 % and 14.22% to total share turnover volume and value. On the price gain, 53 stocks rose during the week above 39

stocks over the previous week while 21 stocks depreciated less than

22 the previous week and 83 shares remained unchanged, lower than the 96 shares recorded the previous week. AND P A total of 30,547 units worth N7.299 million were traded this week in 50 deals, compared to a total of 5,760 units worth N1.160 million traded last week in 40 deals. OBLIGATIONS In this segment of the market, a total of 39,151 units worth N37.062 million were traded this week in 17 transactions, compared to a total of 54,323 units worth N54.379 million traded last week in 9 transactions. Mercy Chukwudiebere

