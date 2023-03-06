Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 27, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night as Wall Street looked ahead to a week filled with economic data and the latest comments from the Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 36 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.11% and 0.15% respectively.

Traders are coming off a positive week for major averages. Dow Jones Industrialists gained 1.75% last week, ending a four-week losing streak. The S&P 500 advanced 1.90%, while the Nasdaq closed the week up 2.58%.

These gains come even as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond rose above the psychological level of 4% at various times last week. A rise in the 10-year yield increases borrowing costs for consumers and could signal a drop in investor confidence.

“If you’re scared of a recession, go get the 10-year Treasury,” Sri Kumar of Sri-Kumar Global said during a Friday appearance for “CNBC Special: Taking Stock.” “Equities are a losing proposition today, and until you see valuations drop significantly, just don’t trust [Friday’s] rally.”

Important catalysts this week include testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will guide investors on how the central bank views inflation and its rate hike campaign going forward.

Traders are also anticipating the February jobs report on Friday, which follows January’s hit report that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the creation of 225,000 jobs last month.

On Monday, the latest factory orders data will also be released after the bell. Economists expect a 1.8% drop in January, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. This compares to a 1.8% gain in the previous reading.