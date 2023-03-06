Nepse falls below 2,000 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper

Kathmandu, March 4

The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index fell by 53.62 points or 2.65% during the trading week between February 26 and March 2.

The sudden shift in relations between the newly formed coalition, followed by the resignation of Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, the introduction of strict policies for microfinance institutions by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), among other factors, added other challenges rather than the highly anticipated support for market growth, according to stakeholders.

According to Chhote Lal Rauniyar, the former chairman of the Nepal Investors Forum (NIF), although investors had hoped the market would pick up a steady pace of growth following the assurance given by former finance minister Paudel and the NRB to the development of the market after the formation of a new government, changing political relations due to the upcoming presidential election rather dampened investor sentiment towards the market.

“Even though the NRB and the former finance minister were very positive towards the market in the initial phase, the demands of the stakeholders were not taken into account during the semi-annual monetary policy review despite numerous assurances and commitments made by them.Requirements set by stakeholders related to control of liquidity shortage, lower interest rates, removal of margin lending cap were intentionally not addressed in anticipation of disagreements between political parties for the presidential election,” he said.

Rauniyar also shared that the stringent policy put in place by the central bank for microfinance institutions weighed heavily on the market, adding that the decision was taken on a whim by the authorities. “The NRB amended the ‘Unified Guidelines for Microfinance Financial Institutions, 2022’ and tightened the disbursement of loans from microfinance companies and increased the amount to be deposited in the general reserve fund by 50% for institutions that distribute a annual dividend of 15%. , among other decisions, after some institutions were found guilty of breaking the law. Instead of taking action against the culprits, the central bank has introduced policies that can harm the whole of the sector as well as billions of investments from the public.The market has also been largely affected due to political interventions, as government authorities have shown that they can even reverse the growth of a sector if they do so. want,” he told the Himalayan Times.

The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class ‘A’ shares, fell 2.81% or 10.80 points to 373.56 points during the reporting period. The free-floating index which measures the performance of stocks actually traded also fell 2.65% to 138.31 points.

A total of 22.96 million shares were traded during the review week through 171,598 trades which amounted to Rs 8.43 billion. The weekly turnover increased by 34.39% compared to the previous trading week, when 17.19 million shares changed hands through 126,516 trades totaling Rs 6.27 billion.

However, because the market was only open for three days the previous week compared to the normal five trading days in the review week, the average daily turnover during the review week fell by 19 .36% to 1.68 billion rupees, against 2.09 billion rupees. in the previous week.

The benchmark had opened at 2,022.64 points on Sunday and edged up 4.55 points to 2,027.19 points at close before seeing a southerly trend throughout the month. trading week. The market fell 3.65 points to 2,023.54 points at Monday’s close. On Tuesday, the market lost 3.61 points before dropping another 24.44 points to drop below the 2,000 threshold at 1,995.49 points on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Nepse index lost another 26.47 points to settle at 1,969.02 for the trading week.

All sub-indices, except for hospitality and tourism, landed in the red this week in review.

Manufacturing and processing led the losers after falling 4.93% to 4,703.27 points; microfinance fell 4.30% to 3,739.04 points; trading lost 3.88% to 2,101.19 points; life insurance by 3.22% to 9,876.35 points; and the bank fell 2.80% to settle at 1,297.16 points.

Similarly, finance fell 2.72% to 1,653.47 points; others fell 2.43% to 1,428.04 points; development banks lost 2.23% to 3,556.02 points; non-life insurance fell 2.15 percent to 8,687.83 points; hydroelectricity fell by 1.55% to 2,516.76 points; investment by 1.22% to 64.05 points and mutual funds lost 0.78% to 14.01 points.

Meanwhile, the hotel and tourism sector rose 0.27% or 8.29 points to settle at 3,100.09 in the week of review.

