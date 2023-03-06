Business
Nepse falls below 2,000 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
Kathmandu, March 4
The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index fell by 53.62 points or 2.65% during the trading week between February 26 and March 2.
The sudden shift in relations between the newly formed coalition, followed by the resignation of Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, the introduction of strict policies for microfinance institutions by the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), among other factors, added other challenges rather than the highly anticipated support for market growth, according to stakeholders.
According to Chhote Lal Rauniyar, the former chairman of the Nepal Investors Forum (NIF), although investors had hoped the market would pick up a steady pace of growth following the assurance given by former finance minister Paudel and the NRB to the development of the market after the formation of a new government, changing political relations due to the upcoming presidential election rather dampened investor sentiment towards the market.
“Even though the NRB and the former finance minister were very positive towards the market in the initial phase, the demands of the stakeholders were not taken into account during the semi-annual monetary policy review despite numerous assurances and commitments made by them.Requirements set by stakeholders related to control of liquidity shortage, lower interest rates, removal of margin lending cap were intentionally not addressed in anticipation of disagreements between political parties for the presidential election,” he said.
Rauniyar also shared that the stringent policy put in place by the central bank for microfinance institutions weighed heavily on the market, adding that the decision was taken on a whim by the authorities. “The NRB amended the ‘Unified Guidelines for Microfinance Financial Institutions, 2022’ and tightened the disbursement of loans from microfinance companies and increased the amount to be deposited in the general reserve fund by 50% for institutions that distribute a annual dividend of 15%. , among other decisions, after some institutions were found guilty of breaking the law. Instead of taking action against the culprits, the central bank has introduced policies that can harm the whole of the sector as well as billions of investments from the public.The market has also been largely affected due to political interventions, as government authorities have shown that they can even reverse the growth of a sector if they do so. want,” he told the Himalayan Times.
The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class ‘A’ shares, fell 2.81% or 10.80 points to 373.56 points during the reporting period. The free-floating index which measures the performance of stocks actually traded also fell 2.65% to 138.31 points.
A total of 22.96 million shares were traded during the review week through 171,598 trades which amounted to Rs 8.43 billion. The weekly turnover increased by 34.39% compared to the previous trading week, when 17.19 million shares changed hands through 126,516 trades totaling Rs 6.27 billion.
However, because the market was only open for three days the previous week compared to the normal five trading days in the review week, the average daily turnover during the review week fell by 19 .36% to 1.68 billion rupees, against 2.09 billion rupees. in the previous week.
The benchmark had opened at 2,022.64 points on Sunday and edged up 4.55 points to 2,027.19 points at close before seeing a southerly trend throughout the month. trading week. The market fell 3.65 points to 2,023.54 points at Monday’s close. On Tuesday, the market lost 3.61 points before dropping another 24.44 points to drop below the 2,000 threshold at 1,995.49 points on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Nepse index lost another 26.47 points to settle at 1,969.02 for the trading week.
All sub-indices, except for hospitality and tourism, landed in the red this week in review.
Manufacturing and processing led the losers after falling 4.93% to 4,703.27 points; microfinance fell 4.30% to 3,739.04 points; trading lost 3.88% to 2,101.19 points; life insurance by 3.22% to 9,876.35 points; and the bank fell 2.80% to settle at 1,297.16 points.
Similarly, finance fell 2.72% to 1,653.47 points; others fell 2.43% to 1,428.04 points; development banks lost 2.23% to 3,556.02 points; non-life insurance fell 2.15 percent to 8,687.83 points; hydroelectricity fell by 1.55% to 2,516.76 points; investment by 1.22% to 64.05 points and mutual funds lost 0.78% to 14.01 points.
Meanwhile, the hotel and tourism sector rose 0.27% or 8.29 points to settle at 3,100.09 in the week of review.
A version of this article appears in the March 5, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/nepse-retreats-below-2000-point-threshold
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nepse falls below 2,000 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
- TikTok sets new default time limits for users under 18 | Entertainment
- Clarkson defeats Brown 5-1 to advance to ECAC Playoffs
- US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is questioned for her “taxing the rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala
- New study reveals the source of toothed whale sounds
- The Rome Country Club enters 2023 with many improvements
- International Women in Air and Space Museum hosts talk by Sandra Durbin – News-Herald
- Mountains of Music lineup for GoPro Mountain Games will include Circles Around the Sun, The Motet and more
- Georgia football players impress everyone at NFL Combine
- Amazon shoppers are loving this new $33 maxi dress for spring
- Stock market today: live updates
- Ex-CIA chief: Another Trump presidency ‘would be dangerous for the world’