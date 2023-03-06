Stock Market LIVE: Indices May Rise Early as SGX Nifty Trades Green

Connect with us

FII found itself a net buyer last week thanks to an influx of a huge 12,770.81 crores, which is most likely due to mega-buys by foreign investors in four of the Adani companies. The American company GQG Partners bought shares of considerable value 15,446 crores in a series of secondary block deals in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission.

Mar 06 2023, 07:57:17 IST

Subscription to the gold sovereign bond program opens today. Should I subscribe?

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series IV will be open for subscription today, March 5. The gold bond program will remain open for subscription for five days from Monday. The issue price was set at 5,611 per gram of gold. “The nominal value of the bond…corresponds to 5,611 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The RBI issues the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) on behalf of the Government of India. (Learn more)

Mar 06 2023, 07:46:52 IST

Havas Group chooses Skodas Jha as CEO

French multinational advertising company Havas Groups India unit has hired former Skoda Auto Indias marketing director Tarun Jha for the newly created role of managing director of Havas Creative India.

This decision is part of the overall restructuring of the company by the Havas Group in India into three vertical sectors: Havas Media Group, Havas Creative India and Havas Health Group. Jha will report to Rana Barua, CEO of Havas Group India.

Over the past four years, we have grown from 200 people and three companies to more than 1,500 people and 16 companies within the Havas Group. As we prepare for the next phase of growth, a vertical restructuring was necessary. So we have Mohit (Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group) and Sangeeta (Barde, MD, Havas Health) looking after two businesses, and we were looking for someone to lead the creative group,” Barua said. (Read more)

Mar 06 2023, 07:45:20 IST

Kansai Nerolac Paints acquires 40% stake in Nerofix from Polygel for 37 crore

The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has approved the acquisition of the shares (40% of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel for a cash consideration of 37 crores.

In January 2020, KNPL acquired a 60% stake in Nerofix. With the decision to purchase the remaining 40% shares, the company is expected to expand its ownership to 100%.

“Upon said acquisition of shares, Nerofix Private Limited will become a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited,” the exchange filing reads. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31 this year. (Learn more)

Mar 06 2023, 07:32:11 AM IST

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh has suggested three intraday actions for today, here we list all the details regarding these three actions:

1]United Spirits or McDowell: Buy on 756 target 772, stop loss 744;

2]Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL: Buy on 782 target 800, stop loss 770; And

3]L&T Finance: Buy on 91.30, target 96, stop loss 89.50. (Learn more)

Mar 06 2023, 07:29:04 IST

Beleaguered Adani Group’s $2 billion foreign currency bonds are due to be repaid in 2024

The beleaguered Adani Group has approximately $2 billion in foreign currency bonds due to be repaid in 2024. There is no bond maturity in 2023, however, the bond issuance of three Adani companies is expected next year. Currently, Gautam Adani’s energy-powered ports empire is under the market radar for a host of allegations after the Hindenburg report.

According to a PTI report, which cites the presentation the conglomerate made to investors, there are no maturities in 2023 but three issuances – $650 million by Adani Ports and two from the renewable energy unit. Adani Green Energy Ltd ($750 million and $500 million). – are due in 2024. (Read more)

Mar 06 2023, 07:28:23 IST

Wall Street stocks rise Friday as Treasury yields and dollar ease

Wall Street stocks posted strong gains as Treasury yields and the dollar fell on Friday, as data pointed to U.S. economic growth boosting risk appetite even as rate hike expectations held yields down bonds near multi-year highs.

The U.S. services sector grew steadily in February, with new orders and employment hitting more than a year highs, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter.

US stocks surged, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.17%, the S&P 500 up 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite up nearly 2%.

“After weeks of relentless upward pressure on interest rates, the S&P 500 got some breathing room today,” said Bill Sterling, global strategist at GW&K Investment Management in Boston.

He added that the small spread between shorter-term bonds indicated a lower risk of recession: “Market participants seem to be saying that the economy and corporate earnings – can withstand a higher interest rate trajectory. high for longer”.

Asian stocks have already surged on investor optimism of a Chinese economic rebound. The positive market sentiment continued during the European session, with the European STOXX 600 up 0.92%. (Reuters)

