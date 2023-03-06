Wall Street mystery deepens as stock traders ignore bond market signals

Bloomberg: The fixed income markets’ flawless record of striking fear into the hearts of equity traders is in jeopardy. With rates on two- and 10-year Treasuries up for a sixth consecutive week and cash payouts equaling or exceeding the earnings yield of the S&P 500, equity investors barely register a shrug. Benchmark U.S. stock indexes just posted their biggest rise in a month, culminating on Friday with a jump in the Nasdaq 100 that topped all since early February.

Why peace erupts in risky assets in a week that at one point saw broader Treasury market returns top 4% is a mystery for which Wall Street has no easy answer. . The charts may be one reason: the S&P 500 rebounded strongly after falling below its 200-day average on Wednesday. Another may be that investors are interpreting high rates as a sign that strong economic data is likely to persist, says Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance LLC.

It’s interesting to see stocks whistling past the cemetery, Zaccarelli said. Equity investors can expect yields to fall, a sign that we are going to have a recession and that they are seeing the clear direction of higher rates.

Also Read: Jim Cramers’ Stock Picks: Investors Can Now Bet On or Against Them Thanks to Two New Funds

The indifference to the calamity displayed in equities was particularly strong at the end of the week. On Friday, the S&P 500’s 1.6% gain pushed the Cboe Volatility Index below 19, testing the lows reached when stocks surged at the start of the year. A basket of top-selling stocks rose 3.2%, its fifth consecutive advance, while an indicator of unprofitable tech companies jumped nearly 6%.

This is happening even as money cascades from equity-focused ETFs and into fixed-income funds, as risk-free returns reach multi-year highs. Short-term Treasuries lure investors as yields top 5%, eclipsing payout on everything from profits generated by S&P 500 companies to those offered by the traditional 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds .

But while trading is presented as risk-free, it comes with opportunity costs. Seizing a 5% yield right in a bear market for the S&P 500 seems like a dubious proposition to some fund managers.

This short rate won’t stay at these levels forever, it will likely go down eventually, said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income. What we have seen over long periods is that long term assets outperform cash. And we have every reason to believe that it will.

Over the past year, the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill exchange-traded fund (ticker BIL) has returned around 2%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has fallen 6.3% on the basis of total return. However, over the past decade, BIL is stable, while SPY has soared 165% in an epic bull run.

There’s a lot less opportunity cost than we were used to because it’s a place where you can get paid while you wait, but there’s no long-term price potential like for stocks, said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. So, for people with a time horizon longer than five years, you still need stocks in the portfolio to prepare for compounding returns.

The idea that yields could reach peaks also encourages investors to advocate caution when it comes to bonds. As bets have piled up in recent weeks that the Fed will eventually have to raise rates past 5% to stamp out inflation-boosting yields on the Treasury curve, traders are pricing in an end to the increases. by September.

Tipp recalled the 1970s, when inflation threatened both stocks and bonds. As growth slowed and rates stabilized and then fell, stocks rose even as the economy remained weak.

There’s a good chance that this kind of cyclicality will spread through the markets, and people who lock in the short term, exit the long-term markets and turn to the short term will suffer, he said. . Their long-term returns won’t be as high because spot rates will likely fall.

Analysts say the appeal of cash-like positions combined with reliable returns means investors have an attractive place to wait out any turbulence induced by the Fed’s path.

I think we need to take advantage of the higher yields on the short end of the yield curve, wait for that continued volatility, David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management, said in an interview. And then, at some point, you’ll bottom out, and that’s the perfect time to re-risk, take that money out of cash, put it back into stocks, and you’ll benefit.

Six-month Treasury bills are currently yielding around 5.1%, the highest since 2007, compared to the S&P 500 earnings yield of around 5.3%. It’s the slimmest benefit for stocks since 2001.

Although bonds look attractive at current yields relative to stocks, the risk investors take in allocating to cash is the uncertainty of that return going forward, said Josh Emanuel, chief investment officer at Wilshire, which oversees around $90 billion.

So the money can get you 4.5-5% today, but in a year it might not be, in two years it might not be, did you he said in an interview. The challenge with cash allocation is that although you are not taking any duration risk and you are not taking any credit risk, the risk you are taking is the opportunity cost or uncertainty risk associated with this that this cash will earn you in the future versus the return you can lock in over the longer term by moving further down the yield curve.