sensex today: LIVE Stock Updates: Sensex jumps over 450 pts; Nifty recovers 17,700; Adani shares up 8%, Nykaa down 2%
Nifty exceeds 17,700! Find out how the sectors are doing
The Nifty trend reversal led by banking and metals still has some way to go. When the market is oversold, as has happened in recent weeks, the rebound triggered by short covering can be brutal. This week could trigger important triggers for US nonfarm payrolls data and takeaways from Fed Chief Powell’s views on the US economic outlook. Since US parent market trends are crucial for global equity markets, investors should pay attention to this data. The rally in bank stocks could gain momentum on the back of GQG’s investment in four Adani stocks. Oversold IT stocks also have the potential to stage a mild rally. The Oil & Gas and Capital Goods segments look solid.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Gold calms down as traders worry about interest rates
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,853.99 an ounce by 0305 GMT after hitting its highest level since February 15 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,859.90.
Rating agency Icra has revised the outlook for two Adani Group companies, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas, from “stable” to “negative”, while reaffirming the ratings.
Morning trade top movers
Opening bell: Sensex exceeds 450 points; Nifty recovers 17,700; Adani shares up 8%, Nykaa down 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex exceeds 200 points; Clever above 17,700
Oil prices open lower on modest Chinese growth forecast
Oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a modest economic growth target this year of around 5%, below market expectations of 5.5% growth in the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude futures were trading down 50 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.22 a barrel.
Asian stocks rally, bonds stretch for US rate tests
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world’s most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide whether the next hike should be large.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 64 points, or 0.36%, at 17,696, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms green candles on daily and weekly charts
The Nifty stock index formed bullish candles on both the daily and weekly charts today as it formed a double bottom near the 200-day SMA (simple moving average). As long as the index is trading above 17,400, the uptrend wave should continue, analysts said.
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, following rallies on Wall Street that were helped in part by a drop in Treasury bond yields. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.91 percent, or 253.70 points, to 28,181.17 in early trading, while the broader Topix index added 0.66 percent, or 13, 35 points, at 2,032.87.
Wall Street closes sharply higher and posts weekly gains as Treasury yields ease
Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week as U.S. Treasury yields eased and economic data helped investors weather the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve would have to keep its tight policy in place until the end of the year.
The Rupee gains 63 paise to close at 81.97 against the US Dollar
The rupee appreciated 63 paise to close at a one-month high of 81.97 against the US dollar on Friday, as fresh inflows of foreign funds and positive domestic stocks supported investor sentiment.
Sensex, nice on Friday
Making investors richer by around Rs 3.4 lakh crore, Sensex ended Friday with a 900-point rally while Nifty finished near the 17,600 mark as traders followed positive global and domestic signals.
Hello, dear reader!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
