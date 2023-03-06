March 7 or 8? Know when trading will be closed for Holi





Stock trading this week will not take place during the Holi holiday which is celebrated across the country. On both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Holi holiday is listed on March 7. However, the stockbrokers association urged to move the date of the public holiday because of Holi. On March 7, trading will be closed for equities, equity derivatives and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment on BSE and NSE. Also, Sebi has notified March as the date of the Holi holiday on its website. The association of securities brokers ANMI has urged the government, stock exchanges and Sebi to move the holiday to March 8 from March 7, news agency PTI reported. ALSO READ: PAN-Aadhaar liaison: Know the people exempt from this process It should be noted that no application has yet been approved regarding the change of the Holi festival. However, it will be closely watched if the association’s plea is accepted which could lead to the revision of the festival holidays. From now on, the markets will remain closed on March 7. Typically, trading in the markets takes place five days a week and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend. This week, the markets will be closed for three days on March 7, 11 and 12. Trading will remain open on March 6, 8, 9 and 10. In 2023, according to the central government department, the Holi festival falls on March 8. As the Holika Dahan takes place on March 7. Also, the Reserve Bank of India has released the list of public holidays for March 7 and 8 in different cities across India. Banks will be closed on March 7 in Belapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, banks will be closed in areas like Agartala Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla. In cities like Kolkata, Kanpur, Dehradun and Ranchi — banks are closed on March 7 and 8.

