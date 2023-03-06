Holi scholarship holiday on March 7 or 8? Trade will remain closed in BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty on this day for the festival of colors





Holi celebrations differ from state to state, and according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) public holiday calendar, different states have different holidays for Holi. Photo: PTI Holiday Holi Scholarship: Holi is widely celebrated across the country. The Day of Colors is observed as a national holiday and all banks and stock exchanges remain closed due to the celebrations. Holi celebrations differ from state to state and according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) public holiday calendar, different states have different holidays for Holi. However, it has also caused a lot of confusion for traders and investors during the trading holiday. Holi Holiday Scholarship The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will officially remain closed for a single day on March 7 (Tuesday) due to the Holi festival despite several states celebrating the widely celebrated occasion on March 8 (Wednesday). A major association of securities brokers Anmi (Association of National Exchanges Members of India) and Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) have asked the government, Sebi and stock exchanges to postpone the public holiday to March 8, according to a report by the Economic Times. Anmi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Finance, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stock exchanges and custodians asking them to change the public holiday saying that “the festival takes place on March 8 as opposed to the declared public holiday March 7.” CPAI has asked the exchanges to either move the holiday from March 7 to March 8, or declare both as public holidays. March 8, 2023 has been designated as a public holiday for the central administrative offices located in the Delhi and New Delhi regions, following a notification issued by the Government of India in June 2022. In addition to March 7, Indian stock markets will be closed on March 30, 2023 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/markets/stock-market-holi-holiday-on-march-7-or-8-trading-to-remain-shut-in-bse-sensex-nse-nifty-on-this-day-for-festival-of-colours-article-98441589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos