ESR receives HKSE approval for proposed split and potential listing of logistics assets through a C-REIT on the Shanghai Stock Exchange





HONG KONG, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESR Group Limited (“ESR” or the “Group”; stock code SEHK: 1821), APAC’s largest real estate asset manager powered by the new economy, has received confirmation from the Hong Kong Limited (“HKSE”) that the Group can proceed with its planned operation to spin off the three high specification logistics projects located in Kunshan, Jiangsu ProvincePRC, currently 100% owned by the Group through Jiangsu Friend Warehouse Co., Ltd. (the “Seed Portfolio”), and their potential listing through a publicly offered infrastructure investment fund (“C-REIT”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. ESR Logo (PRNewsfoto/ESR Group Limited) Following the recent confirmation from the HKSE, ESR will continue to make progress on its approvals with relevant regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, the National Development and Reform Commission (the “NDRC”), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in connection with the proposed transaction. As of the date of this announcement, the terms and schedule of the proposed transaction have not yet been finalized. The seed portfolio consists of three logistics projects with top-notch specifications and design, strategically located in important centers of the country’s last mile logistics networks and with a total area of ​​more than 427,000 m². Jiangsu Friend Phase I is a fully leased and stabilized asset with a Gross Floor Area (“GFA”) of over 135,000 sqm Jiangsu Friend Phase II, has over 85,000 sqm of GFA and Jiangsu Friend Phase III has the largest area of ​​the three phases with a total SHON of more than 206,000 m². The three assets have stabilized since 2018. Stuart Gibson And Jeffrey Shenco-founders and co-CEOs of ESR Group said, “We are delighted to obtain HKSE’s approval for ESR to proceed with this proposed C-REIT transaction. As the leading REIT manager in APAC, we strongly believe in the continued financialization of real estate in Asia-Pacific and particularly in China. The proposed transaction also demonstrates ESR’s focus on accelerating our asset-light strategy. By injecting our assets into private funds and REITs, we continue to grow our fund management fee income while recycling capital into attractive opportunities across APAC to continue building long-term sustainable growth. We are delighted that our proposed transaction is in line with the Chinese government’s support for the securitization of infrastructure projects and we are confident that the proposed transaction will strengthen our market leadership and open up an exciting new engine of growth for the Group. China.” The story continues According to recent UBS analysis, the C-REIT market could reach up to US$1.2 trillion in market capitalization by 2030 if China could securitize just 2% of its infrastructure assets (which are valued at US$60 trillion)[i]. Chang Rui HuaManaging Director and Group Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations, said, “The booming C-REIT market in China is propelled by many of the secular trends that underpin the growth of ESR and offers investors another option to enhance and diversify their portfolios. ESR has a strong track record of managing many successful REITs across various geographies and asset classes. Our proposed C-REIT will benefit from the accelerated growth of e-commerce and continued supply chain resilience, which will drive demand for modern logistics facilities. In addition, the Chinese local government’s focus on growing high-tech industries, including e-commerce, digital economy, smart equipment manufacturing, and life sciences, will all require logistics and space. high quality industrial. » ESR has a total AUM of 32 billion US dollars and around 13.9 million m² of net floor area in China as of June 30, 2022. About CSR ESR is APAC’s largest real estate asset manager powered by the new economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager in the world. With over 140 billion US dollars of total assets under management (AUM), our fully integrated development and investment management platform spans major APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand And South East Asiaaccounting for over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes a growing presence in Europe and in the United States We offer a diverse range of real estate asset investment solutions and new economy real estate development opportunities across our private fund businesses, enabling financial partners and clients to capitalize on APAC’s most important secular trends. ESR is the largest REIT sponsor and manager in APAC with a total AUM of 45 billion US dollars. Our Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future focus drives us to manage in a sustainable and impactful manner and we view the environment and the communities in which we operate as key stakeholders in our business. Listed on the main board of the Bourse de hong kong, ESR is part of the FTSE Global Equity (Large Cap) Index Series, the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com . SOURCEESR Group Limited

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/esr-receives-hkses-approval-proposed-051300060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos