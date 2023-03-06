Business
The stock market will record positive dominance as part of the declaration of dividends
The Nigerian stock market is expected to maintain its bullish momentum this week as investors expect more companies to release their audited accounts for the year 2022 in the coming days.
Equity trading resumed in March with bullish momentum following optimism in buying interest and the loss of annual corporate scorecards in February, which saw the market gain 4.82% to give investors investors 1.4 trillion naira in profit.
The market maintained its positive momentum and recovery ahead of new dividend declarations, or the announcement by listed companies coinciding with the outcome of the national presidential elections and rate hikes by major central banks that took a bias to generate mixed returns in international and domestic fixed income securities. market.
Analyst Optimism
Over the coming week, Cordros Securities Limited said: We expect investors to continue to rotate their portfolios towards stocks of companies that have generated decent profits. Thus, we see the possibility for the bulls to maintain their dominance, even if the magnitude of the gains will be smaller, as profit takers are likely to take profits on the bull stocks.
Nonetheless, we believe investors should look for trading opportunities in fundamentally sound stocks, as the weak macro environment remains a significant drag on corporate earnings.
Afrinvest Limited expected the market to maintain its bullish momentum due to improved investor sentiment.
Looking ahead to the new week, Cowry Assets Management Limited said: A mixed trend is likely to continue although the market outlook remains volatile due to the prevailing global trend or setbacks that may occur in the new month following profit taking.
However, the anticipated correction in the new month, or after, will strengthen the recovery. However, we advise investors to trade companies with sound fundamentals and as such should benefit from price corrections in line with national and global trends.
Commercial activities of the last weeks
March started off on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) trending up its week-on-week performance by 1.06% to 55,529.21 points. . Similarly, the market capitalization increased by 316 billion naira to close at 30.250 billion naira.
Across all sectors last week, performance was broadly positive for most indices which was supported by an increased inflow of funds into the equity sector and continued buying sentiments, with the exception of the index NGX Oil & Gas which ended the week in calm mode. Meanwhile, positive price movement was seen in consumer goods with a weekly gain of 5.65%. NGX Banking Index gained 1.40% week-over-week (WoW), NGX Industrial Goods rose 1.16% WoW and NGX Insurance Index gained 0.92% WoW as the Investors have expressed their expectations for early filers from these sectors hitting the market with their scorecards for the year 2022.
Market breadth for the week was positive as 36 stocks appreciated, 33 stocks depreciated, while 87 stocks remained unchanged. Geregu Power led the winners chart by 27.45% to close at N325.00, per share. C&I Leasing followed with a 20.61% gain to close at N3.98, while McNichols rose 19.70% to almost 79 kobo per share.
On the other side, Chams Holding Company led the decliner chart by 10.71% to close at 25 kobo per share. Multiverse Mining and Exploration followed with a loss of 10.00% to close at 3.96 Naira, while John Holt was down 9.66% to close at 1.59 Naira per share.
Overall, a total turnover of 1.910 billion shares worth N18.436 billion in 20,311 trades was traded last week by investors on the Stock Exchange floor, in contrast to a total of 799.848 million shares worth N29.354 billion traded in the previous week. in 14,194 transactions.
The ICT industry (measured by volume) topped the business chart with 601.396 million shares valued at N2.676 billion traded in 1,607 deals; contributing 31.49% and 14.52% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover.
The financial services industry followed with 585.510 million shares worth N6.949 billion in 8,584 deals, while the services industry achieved a turnover of 349.215 million shares of worth N2.402 billion in 512 transactions.
Negotiation of the three main actions; Chams Holding Company, Capital Hotels and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) accounted for 1.038 billion shares worth N2.621 billion in 769 transactions, contributing 54.33% and 14.22% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover.
