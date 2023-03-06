Monday at the Stock Exchange Good days are here for Adani Group Reliance Power Finolex Cables





Better days have arrived for the stock market. The market closed at the green mark on Friday, with the BSE Sensex closing at 17,594.35, up 899.62 points and the NSE Nifty closing at 59,808.97 gaining 272.45 points. The international waves managed to bring good news to the market and the momentum could continue today as well. Big winners of the day Adani Enterprisesis finally witnessing good times in the stock market again. Shares closed at Rs 1,874, up 16.60%. Over the past five days, that share has jumped 43.28%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zonewas also a winner in the last trading session. The stock is trading at Rs 683.70 and gained 9.76%. Over the past month, it has given returns of 25.35%. power of trustsaw a jump of 9.69% and is trading at Rs 10.75. Over the past five days, it has gained 4.37%. Finolex cablesis available at Rs 775, with a jump of 9.54% on Friday. Its 52-week high is Rs 782.95. Bullish signs in these stocks Now let’s talk about the stocks for which the Momentum Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing bullish signals. According to MACD, today i.e. Monday, a rise can be seen in Union Bank, IOB and Suzlon Energy. Union Bankstocks have given good returns to their investors in the recent past. On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 72.80 with a gain of 8.90%. It gained 9.15% in the last 5 days. Overseas Indian Bankalso jumped 6.15% on the last trading day of last week. Available at Rs 25.90, this stock has returned 7.47% over the last 5 trading days. Friday was also auspicious for the wind energy company Suzlon Energy. Meanwhile, the company’s shares reached Rs 8.50 with a gain of 3.03%. Its 52-week high is Rs 12.15. Beware the Adani Group today Keep an eye out for Adani Group stocks today. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has grown significantly. The stock of this company gained 57.5% in just 4 sessions. The prices of the remaining 9 stocks also showed good growth in the last 4 sessions. With this, the total market capitalization of Adani’s 10 shares increased from Rs 1.73 lakh crore to Rs 8.55 lakh crore in the last 4 trading sessions. Expert’s voice Osho Krishan, Principal Analyst – Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One – Our market started the week on a gloomy note, taking inspiration from weakness in global equity markets, where the benchmark tested the weak Budget Day swing and shaken market sentiment. Nifty struggled near the 200 SMA throughout the week until the last session, when a robust recovery was seen in the broader market space. Eventually, the week ended on a positive note, gaining 0.74% from the previous week’s close, and Nifty settled a little below the 17600 level. The upsurge of Adani Group companies after the bloc deal is having a deleterious effect on PSU banks, eventually spreading joy to the wider market. Going forward, we remain optimistic and advise traders to use declines to add long positions in the index. Participation from the high beta banking space has provided much needed momentum and is likely to continue in the near term. Simultaneously, one should also keep a close eye on the mid-cap space, which should offer immense short-term trading opportunities.

