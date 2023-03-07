Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Holi 2023

Stock market holiday: Due to the 2023 Holi Festival celebrations across the country, there will be no trading activity on the stock exchange today i.e. March 7, 2023. According to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website bseindia.com, trading on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire Tuesday session i.e. 7 March 2023. After Holi 2023, the next stock market holiday will fall on March 30, 2023 for the celebration of Ram Navami festival. According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2023, there will be two stock market holidays falling in the month of March 2023, March 7, 20223 for the celebration of Holi and March 30, 2023 for the celebration of Ram Navami.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today.

The list of stock market holidays in March 2023 also informs that trading in the foreign exchange derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain suspended today, i.e. March 7, 2023 for the Holi 2023 celebration.

However, in the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment, trading will remain closed in the morning session, i.e. from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while it will remain open in the evening session. This means that trading in the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will open today at 5:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. in the morning.

Stock market holidays in March 2023

As mentioned above, Holi 2023 is one of the two stock market holidays in March 2023. The next stock market holiday will fall on March 30, 2023 for the celebration of Ram Navami festival.

Stock market holidays in India

According to the list of stock market holidays 2023, March 7, 2023 is the second stock market holiday. The first stock exchange holiday was on January 26, 2023 for the celebration of Republic Day. There was no stock market holiday in February of this year. In April 2023, there will be three trading holidays falling on April 4, 7 and 14, 2023. Trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on April 4, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti, April 7, 2023 for Good Friday and April 14, 2023 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

See the full list of 2023 stock market holidays below:

Show full picture Photo: Courtesy of BSE website www.bseindia.com

In total, there are 15 stock market holidays in 2023. A maximum of three stock market holidays fall in the month of April 2023.

Exchanges at BSE and NSE will open tomorrow according to the usual schedule and times.

