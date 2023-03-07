Wall Street pushes back on SEC stock market reforms





NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange on Monday joined retail brokerage Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and market maker Citadel Securities in asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw two recently proposed rules aimed at revamping the way stocks are traded. The move represents a coordinated industry reaction against potentially the most impactful proposals in the SEC’s biggest attempt to reform stock market rules in nearly 20 years. “We are deeply concerned that the Commission has released several far-reaching proposals simultaneously that would radically alter the current market structure without properly assessing the cumulative impact on the market or the potential for unintended consequences,” the companies said in a statement. a comment letter from the SEC. The SEC in December proposed requiring almost all retail stock orders to be sent to auction, as well as a new standard for brokers to show they are getting the best possible executions for their clients’ orders. The SEC also offered lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges, as well as stronger information on retail order execution. The goal of the proposed rules is to improve market quality and efficiency, stimulating competition for retail orders and reducing unnecessary intermediation, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said. The NYSE, along with Schwab and Citadel Securities, called on the SEC to withdraw the auction and best execution proposals indefinitely, saying they could lead to lower market liquidity and create confusing regulatory overlap. “We believe this more targeted approach will result in significant benefits for U.S. stock market participants, while significantly reducing the risk of negative outcomes for markets and investors, including the risk that companies cease to be liquidity providers – which would be particularly detrimental to retail investors,” they said. The SEC will consider all comments submitted during the open comment period and generally responds to comments received as part of the development of the final rules and not beforehand, an agency spokesperson said. Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Lincoln Feast. Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

