NL launches European borrowing program on London Stock Exchange

Newfoundland and Labrador is looking to Europe to see if it can lower its borrowing costs.

The province will launch a European borrowing program today, listing bonds on the London Stock Exchange. Prime Minister Andrew Furey and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady launched the scheme at a press conference in London this morning.

The government will need to refinance about $8 billion over the next ten years and even a slight drop in the interest rate could result in significant savings.

The initial offer is 1 billion euros, but this can be adjusted at any time. Most of the Province’s bonds are currently held domestically.

Prime Minister Furey says they will not borrow in the European market unless it benefits taxpayers.

He says our history is very attractive on the world stage because of our natural resources, including oil and gas, minerals and hydroelectricity.

Larry Short, senior investment adviser at Short Financial, a branch of IA Private Wealth in St. Johns, says the move could bring benefits as other jurisdictions in Canada have taken a similar route.

He says it would have been a really smart idea about four years ago when interest rates in Europe were actually negative, but there could very well be an upside.