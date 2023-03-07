Business
The stock market could start a new bullish rally
It’s been a while since I’ve written a simple technical analysis article. My goal has been to help teach others how markets move and how to trade and invest differently, so I apologize for the lack of chart analysis over the past few months.
That said, the market could start something big and exciting, which brings new opportunities and possibly huge risks for investors.
As an active trader relying solely on technical analysis and risk and position management, the recent rebound in major stock indices is an encouraging sign. The past month had been weak and was starting to scare off average market players.
We saw the masses exit positions last week and buy puts, betting heavily on a slump on Thursday and Friday, but the reverse happened, as expected. I feel bad for these suckers who only trade on emotional impulse. They take blow after blow until they give in and decide to learn how the markets move and manage positions and risk or give up trading.
Anyway, forward and upwards!
Buyers have stepped in and are supporting prices, and these bounces are happening on important moving average lines. I pay close attention to the 200-day moving averages of the major indices.
This is important because, no matter how good a trader you are, if you don’t know the short and long term trends of the broader stock market, your chances of consistently winning trades and growing your account drop to around 30%. . That said, let’s get to some charts!
Dow Jones Industrials Daily Chart
Looking at the chart, it has bounced off potential support along its late December low and 200-day moving average. This is a positive sign, as it keeps the sideways trading range intact.
Another thing to keep in mind is that the more sideways a chart is trading, the bigger the next breakout should be. This three-month break could be a powerful punch/rally if the market continues this momentum.
INDU Daily Chart
S&P 500 daily chart
It appears to have found support and started a reversal from its 200-day line on Thursday and gained more ground on Friday.
SPY Daily Chart
Nasdaq QQQ daily chart
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:) also bounced off its 200-day average, indicating that there is strong support at this level.
QQQ daily chart
IWM Small Cap Daily Chart
As a technical trader, I’m always on the lookout for signs of strength and weakness in the market, and small cap stocks have emerged as a particularly strong sector of the market in recent months. Despite general market weakness in February, small cap stocks held up better than their larger counterparts, which is a promising sign.
I can see that the Russell 2000 iShares (NYSE:) is well above its 200 day moving average, which is an important support level. This indicates that there is still strong bullish sentiment in the small cap space.
IWM daily chart
ARKW Daily Chart (Momentum and Growth Stocks)
It should be noted that the leadership of small cap and growth stocks is generally a positive sign for the overall market, as these stocks tend to lead the way during market rallies. As a technical trader, I am encouraged by the strength of these stocks and will continue to monitor this market sector closely for potential trading opportunities. I also feel like , , and miners might come back to life.
Earlier in February, Followers and I locked in gains with 7% and 15% gains. We also blocked 7% in and 10% with . Another big rally in these types of stocks could start again, which I plan to use My Best Asset Now (BAN) ETF Strategy.
ARKW Daily Chart
Final Thoughts:
In short, last week the market may have reached an important milestone that could last a few months. I think this is going to surprise a ton of traders, then once this move is over, the next move will destroy most investors accounts and retirement dreams, but we can talk about that another time. It’s still a bit far.
Overall the market remains in what I call a stage 3 peak phase, and the key is to protect our capital and not swing for the closes until the next tradable stage begins. , which would be step 2 or step 4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investing.com/analysis/the-stock-market-might-be-starting-a-new-bull-market-rally-200635911
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Avril Lavigne and Tyga Kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm their romance
- The stock market could start a new bullish rally
- Virginia Tech responds to delays at Amazon headquarters
- Hear what former Trump White House press secretary has to say about Trump
- What the Turkey earthquake tells us about the science of seismic forecasting
- Pakistan bans media broadcast of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches
- Crowds for fourth India-Australia test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could break MCG record
- Jokowi calls for the continuation of the 2024 elections
- Michelle Obama’s advice for young people from a new podcast
- From ODI World Cup to Asian Games, here are the best sporting events from March to December 2023
- Tuxedos and Jumpsuits: Menswear Dazzles on Awards Season Red Carpets
- Fewer employees are promoted to senior positions