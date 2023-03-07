The stock market could start a new bullish rally

It’s been a while since I’ve written a simple technical analysis article. My goal has been to help teach others how markets move and how to trade and invest differently, so I apologize for the lack of chart analysis over the past few months.

That said, the market could start something big and exciting, which brings new opportunities and possibly huge risks for investors.

As an active trader relying solely on technical analysis and risk and position management, the recent rebound in major stock indices is an encouraging sign. The past month had been weak and was starting to scare off average market players.

We saw the masses exit positions last week and buy puts, betting heavily on a slump on Thursday and Friday, but the reverse happened, as expected. I feel bad for these suckers who only trade on emotional impulse. They take blow after blow until they give in and decide to learn how the markets move and manage positions and risk or give up trading.

Anyway, forward and upwards!

Buyers have stepped in and are supporting prices, and these bounces are happening on important moving average lines. I pay close attention to the 200-day moving averages of the major indices.

This is important because, no matter how good a trader you are, if you don’t know the short and long term trends of the broader stock market, your chances of consistently winning trades and growing your account drop to around 30%. . That said, let’s get to some charts!

Dow Jones Industrials Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, it has bounced off potential support along its late December low and 200-day moving average. This is a positive sign, as it keeps the sideways trading range intact.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the more sideways a chart is trading, the bigger the next breakout should be. This three-month break could be a powerful punch/rally if the market continues this momentum.

INDU Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

It appears to have found support and started a reversal from its 200-day line on Thursday and gained more ground on Friday.

SPY Daily Chart

Nasdaq QQQ daily chart

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:) also bounced off its 200-day average, indicating that there is strong support at this level.

QQQ daily chart

IWM Small Cap Daily Chart

As a technical trader, I’m always on the lookout for signs of strength and weakness in the market, and small cap stocks have emerged as a particularly strong sector of the market in recent months. Despite general market weakness in February, small cap stocks held up better than their larger counterparts, which is a promising sign.

I can see that the Russell 2000 iShares (NYSE:) is well above its 200 day moving average, which is an important support level. This indicates that there is still strong bullish sentiment in the small cap space.

IWM daily chart

ARKW Daily Chart (Momentum and Growth Stocks)

It should be noted that the leadership of small cap and growth stocks is generally a positive sign for the overall market, as these stocks tend to lead the way during market rallies. As a technical trader, I am encouraged by the strength of these stocks and will continue to monitor this market sector closely for potential trading opportunities. I also feel like , , and miners might come back to life.

Earlier in February, Followers and I locked in gains with 7% and 15% gains. We also blocked 7% in and 10% with . Another big rally in these types of stocks could start again, which I plan to use My Best Asset Now (BAN) ETF Strategy.

ARKW Daily Chart

Final Thoughts:

In short, last week the market may have reached an important milestone that could last a few months. I think this is going to surprise a ton of traders, then once this move is over, the next move will destroy most investors accounts and retirement dreams, but we can talk about that another time. It’s still a bit far.

Overall the market remains in what I call a stage 3 peak phase, and the key is to protect our capital and not swing for the closes until the next tradable stage begins. , which would be step 2 or step 4.