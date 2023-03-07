Stocks rise on Wall Street to add to their recent run | Economy and business

Stocks rise on Monday to add some more to Wall Street’s new found strength. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in morning trade after posting its first winning week in the past four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118 points, or 0.4%, to 33,509 as of 10:30 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%.

The stock market has regained some footing over the past week after a roller coaster start to the year where a rapid rise gave way to a steep fall. At the center of it all has been high inflation and expectations of what Federal Reserve will do about it.

At the start of the year, stocks rallied and bond yields eased as hopes mounted that slowing inflation would prompt the Fed to ease its interest rate hikes. Then, stronger than expected reports on the economy raised concerns that inflation might not cool as gently as hoped.

That forced Wall Street to raise its forecast for where the Fed will raise interest rates. Higher rates can lower inflation, but they can also create a recession and hurt stock prices and other investments.

On Monday, Treasury yields eased a bit to ease pressure on the stock market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.94% after rising above 4% last week and hitting its highest level since November. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that are essential to the strength of the economy.

Global inflation expectations eased a bit after China said it was targeting economic growth of around 5% as it tried to rebuild business activity after virus checks ended which kept millions of people at home. This came in below some forecasts, which could mean less upward pressure on inflation.

Oil prices fell, with a barrel of US crude falling 0.6% to $79.23. A barrel of Brent, the international standard, fell 0.8% to $85.18.

The weakness sent energy producer stocks to some of the biggest losses in the S&P 500. They fell 0.7% for the worst performance among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Diamondback Energy fell 2% and Schlumberger 1.3%.

On the winning side, technology stocks. They tend to be among the biggest beneficiaries of lower interest rates, which can boost investor demand for high-growth companies.

Apple rose 2.6% and Microsoft gained 1.4% to be the two biggest forces to lift the S&P 500.

More action could be to come later this week, with several events likely to move the market on the calendar.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress for two days, starting Tuesday. Other comments from Fed officials have recently led to sharp swings in the markets as traders try to get ahead of the Fed’s next moves.

Friday will come what will likely be an important clue to the Fed’s next steps. This is when the government will release its latest monthly employment report. If the reading is stronger than expected, particularly if it leads to large wage gains, it could rattle Wall Street and force it to raise rate expectations even further.

The Fed has been trying to cool the labor market to take pressure off inflation, which remains well above its 2% target, and blowout numbers could prompt it to become more aggressive on rates.

The Fed’s next rate decision will come later this month. Besides Friday’s jobs report, upcoming releases on economy-wide inflation will likely also have a lot of weight in the decision.

The Fed cut its key overnight rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% from virtually zero at the start of last year, in its fastest streak of hikes in decades. Last month, he reduced the scale of his increases and highlighted progress in the battle to bring inflation down.

He also suggested earlier that two more rate increases could be on the way. But that was before last month a string of warmer-than-expected data on inflation and other measures of the economy. Wall Street is now bracing for at least three more hikes and the possibility that the Fed may also increase the size of the hikes.

Foreign stock markets were mostly up.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.3% and Shanghai stocks fell 0.2%. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition