Business
Stocks rise on Wall Street to add to their recent run | Economy and business
Stocks rise on Monday to add some more to Wall Street’s new found strength. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in morning trade after posting its first winning week in the past four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118 points, or 0.4%, to 33,509 as of 10:30 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%.
The stock market has regained some footing over the past week after a roller coaster start to the year where a rapid rise gave way to a steep fall. At the center of it all has been high inflation and expectations of what Federal Reserve will do about it.
At the start of the year, stocks rallied and bond yields eased as hopes mounted that slowing inflation would prompt the Fed to ease its interest rate hikes. Then, stronger than expected reports on the economy raised concerns that inflation might not cool as gently as hoped.
That forced Wall Street to raise its forecast for where the Fed will raise interest rates. Higher rates can lower inflation, but they can also create a recession and hurt stock prices and other investments.
On Monday, Treasury yields eased a bit to ease pressure on the stock market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.94% after rising above 4% last week and hitting its highest level since November. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that are essential to the strength of the economy.
Global inflation expectations eased a bit after China said it was targeting economic growth of around 5% as it tried to rebuild business activity after virus checks ended which kept millions of people at home. This came in below some forecasts, which could mean less upward pressure on inflation.
Oil prices fell, with a barrel of US crude falling 0.6% to $79.23. A barrel of Brent, the international standard, fell 0.8% to $85.18.
The weakness sent energy producer stocks to some of the biggest losses in the S&P 500. They fell 0.7% for the worst performance among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Diamondback Energy fell 2% and Schlumberger 1.3%.
On the winning side, technology stocks. They tend to be among the biggest beneficiaries of lower interest rates, which can boost investor demand for high-growth companies.
Apple rose 2.6% and Microsoft gained 1.4% to be the two biggest forces to lift the S&P 500.
More action could be to come later this week, with several events likely to move the market on the calendar.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress for two days, starting Tuesday. Other comments from Fed officials have recently led to sharp swings in the markets as traders try to get ahead of the Fed’s next moves.
Friday will come what will likely be an important clue to the Fed’s next steps. This is when the government will release its latest monthly employment report. If the reading is stronger than expected, particularly if it leads to large wage gains, it could rattle Wall Street and force it to raise rate expectations even further.
The Fed has been trying to cool the labor market to take pressure off inflation, which remains well above its 2% target, and blowout numbers could prompt it to become more aggressive on rates.
The Fed’s next rate decision will come later this month. Besides Friday’s jobs report, upcoming releases on economy-wide inflation will likely also have a lot of weight in the decision.
The Fed cut its key overnight rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% from virtually zero at the start of last year, in its fastest streak of hikes in decades. Last month, he reduced the scale of his increases and highlighted progress in the battle to bring inflation down.
He also suggested earlier that two more rate increases could be on the way. But that was before last month a string of warmer-than-expected data on inflation and other measures of the economy. Wall Street is now bracing for at least three more hikes and the possibility that the Fed may also increase the size of the hikes.
Foreign stock markets were mostly up.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.3% and Shanghai stocks fell 0.2%. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/economy-and-business/2023-03-06/stocks-tick-higher-on-wall-street-to-add-to-their-recent-run.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Fashion Archivists Are Obsessed With Miu Miu Mens
- Stocks rise on Wall Street to add to their recent run | Economy and business
- Toblerone to remove Matterhorn peak from packaging – BBC News
- Hollywood weight-loss drugs could trigger deadly side effects, researchers say
- Google’s popular Pixel Watch cost just $123 to make
- Xi Jinping Condemns Western “Repression” Against China | The World | DW
- Turkiye’s fractured opposition unites against Erdogan – Newspaper
- SNP calls for removal of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors
- ‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 8 Draws 8.1 Million Viewers For New Series High – Deadline
- Amitabh Bachchan: Indian superstar injured while filming action scene
- Wildcats Sweep Sooners 4-0 – University of Arizona Athletics
- Avril Lavigne and Tyga Kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm their romance