Why is the light on the London stock market fading?

Arm opted to pursue a US-only listing rather than a return to the London Stock Exchange, dashing the UK government’s hopes of making Britain a “science and technology superpower”.

The move is a blow to London, where Arm was publicly listed until its takeover by Japanese firm SoftBank in 2016 in a $32 billion deal that has drawn criticism over claims that the British government would have allowed the acquisition of the greatest British technological success by foreign investors.

Separately, on Thursday March 2, building materials company CRH signaled its intention to exit the FTSE 100 and seek a primary listing in the United States, which accounts for the majority of its earnings.

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Paddy Power and Sky Bet, announced in February that it would consult with shareholders on a possible secondary listing in the United States in April.

Plumbing group Ferguson and biotech Abcam were among those to switch their listings from the UK to the US last year.

“There are plenty of other FTSE 100 companies doing business in the US that could easily follow Ferguson and CRH. It’s not a good idea for the London Stock Exchange,” said Russ Mold, chief investment officer. at AJ Bell.

“Overseas investors lost interest in the trading platform as soon as the UK voted for Brexit, and valuations got even cheaper. It’s hardly a good sales pitch to attract more large companies in the UK market.”

Nick Train: UK companies ‘handicapped’ by their UK stock listing

Moreover, the FinancialTimes reported early last week that even oil major Shell – the UK’s biggest quote – had considered moving from London to the US in 2021, although the idea was ultimately rejected.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said on Friday March 3: “Arm is a great UK company and a global leader in its field which we believe can be very well served by the UK capital markets.

“This announcement demonstrates the need for the UK to make rapid progress on its regulatory and market reform agenda, including addressing the amount of risk capital available to drive growth.”

Failed Technology Hub Plans

Sophie Lund-Yates, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Arm’s decision to list in the US comes further confirmation that plans to rebrand the LSE as a high-growth tech haven aren’t working. .

“The UK’s inflation problem is trickier than the US and that will likely limit its appeal to companies looking to list for the first time,” she explained.

While the absence of tech giants allowed the FTSE 100 to dodge last year’s tech rout and enjoy relative stability, it has also long been a criticism of Britain’s blue chip index. , which has struggled to attract key industry players.

“Arm’s abandonment of London is another kick in the Square Mile’s attractiveness to international investors as a destination of choice for tech giants,” said Victoria Scholar, chief investment officer at Interactive Investor. .

There have also been high-profile disasters in UK e-commerce and technology, with Deliveroo’s IPO flop and THG’s share price crashing, or through studies of cases such as Aveva and Ocado, which Quilter equity research analyst Ben Barringer said had not been “well understood and valued” by UK investors.

The number of companies listed in the UK falls by 12.5% ​​in three years

“Naturally, Arm and Softbank want the best valuation and knowledge base possible, and with the UK tech sector just 2% of the UK market, that means there’s no solid knowledge base for tech companies. in the UK,” he said.

“The LSE doesn’t have the right brand and membership. It’s largely made up of UK national businesses or historic international value businesses, but doesn’t necessarily cater to new, exciting, growth businesses. fast.

“LSE plc’s strategy has been to focus on monetising index data and this may have come at the cost of attracting new business,” he added.

HL’s Lund-Yates said a central problem facing the London market is the UK’s lack of interest in domestic stocks, while in the US there is much more “excitement local” about listed companies, which usually trickles down to a higher level of global equities. engagement, she said.

“The U.S. market is also much bigger, which means the possible investments are much higher and there’s also a lot more government stimulus on things like construction and growth projects,” he said. she adds.

Market reforms

Regulation and disclosure may also have played a role in Arm’s decision-making, Barringer said, as it has been something that has come up time and time again with other UK tech companies.

“In particular, it’s hard to attract top talent from around the world if you can’t compete with global compensation levels. In order to attract talent, you need to pay world-class compensation, not benchmarks. UK-focused,” he added.

Recent government efforts to revitalize the City of London through the Edinburgh reforms, which aim to tear up EU rules to make it competitive with rival financial centres, hinge heavily on London’s attractiveness to businesses and investors.

Edinburgh reforms: key points in Hunt’s overhaul of financial services regulation

To strengthen the London equity market, the UK government will revise company prospectuses, reassess short selling regulations and review investment research.

While certain rules and enrollment restrictions may explain some of London’s discoloration, Lund-Yates said the bigger problem is less easily solved because it’s cultural.

“In order to address the issue, the UK government will need to be seen as fully committed to growth and acting on the UK’s relatively weak engagement with markets more generally, and this could be something that needs to be addressed at the education stage,” she said. .