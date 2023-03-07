The stock market passed a key test in the charts, but another threat looms

The S&P 500 found support around a key technical level, dodging a negative signal for now, but interest rates will guide the index in the near term. With the closely watched 10-year Treasury yield below the psychological level of 4%, stocks were able to move higher. The yield exceeded this level for one period last week. At the same time, the S&P 500 was in danger of breaking below its 200-day moving average, a momentum indicator. S&P 500 tests 200-day moving average But stocks were buoyed by lower yields late last week and were up again on Monday. The 200-day sits around 3,940, and the S&P 500 closed at 4,048 on Monday, comfortably above the key 4,000 level. The 200-day is literally the average of the last 200 closing prices, and a a break below could be a negative signal. The moving average has been getting a lot of attention lately, as some strategists believe the behavior of the S&P 500 around this level could determine whether the October lows will be the lowest for stocks. The S&P hit a low of 3,491.58 in October. Jonathan Krinsky of BTIG said that since 1950, the S&P 500 has never made new lows in a bear market, if it was able to hold above 200 days for a period of one day. month. This is the case now, even though the index temporarily dipped below this level last week before rising above it. Chart analysts say the index would need to close below this level and hold there for it to indicate true negative momentum. But Krinsky said it’s possible the S&P 500 could still break its lows. “I still think the upside is relatively limited. 4,125-4,150 is another high volume area, so I expect that to cap on the upside,” he said. Krinsky said the ultimate driver could be interest rates, which are front and center this week with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifying before congressional committees on the economy on Tuesday and Wednesday. US10Y 1Y line 10y Rising yields are negative for equities in general, but particularly for technology and growth stocks which are rewarded with higher multiples due to their future earnings prospects. As rates rise and the cost of money becomes more expensive, that income might seem less valuable. “Returns have dominated equities. Over the past 18 months, every tactical high in equities has been preceded by a tactical low in returns,” Krinsky said. “Thursday and Friday’s rebound definitely helped the stock market, but I don’t think the rise in yields is over. We just rallied with yields from 3.33 in early February to 4.08 in a fairly short time so some consolidation and pullback shouldn’t be surprising.” Yields move opposite the price. The 10-year yield topped 4% for the first time since November last week. The yield was 3.966% late Monday afternoon.