Business
Newfoundland and Labrador turns to the London Stock Exchange to sell its debt to Europe
ST. JOHNS, NL – The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is looking to the European financial market to reduce borrowing costs, listing on the London Stock Exchange to find new buyers for the already highest provincial debt per capita in Canada.
Prime Minister Andrew Furey and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady were in London on Monday to ring the opening bell for the city’s stock exchange, on which the government is seeking to sell up to a billion euros in bonds.
Furey said the government launched the borrowing scheme to expand its financing options and secure better interest rates.
We recognize that the high cost of borrowing is incredibly punitive and we are taking every step to try to reduce it, he told reporters, adding: We weren’t there because we have to be here. We were here because we want to be here, and that’s the right and responsible thing to do.
According to Statistics Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador had a net debt per capita of $19,478 in 2021, the highest in the country. The government has long struggled to balance the books, as the costs of providing services in one of the country’s least populated provinces have often exceeded revenues.
The province’s debt stands at about $16 billion and the government has budgeted about $1.1 billion to pay interest and other associated costs in the current fiscal year, which ends this month. , Coady told reporters on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador has borrowed about $1.7 billion in the current fiscal year, she added, down from the $2.7 billion estimated in the budget. The province says it expects its first surplus in more than a decade, largely on the back of higher-than-expected tax revenues. Coady said increased provincial revenues have helped offset borrowing costs.
The province will only sell its debt in the European market if the cost of borrowing is lower than in Canadian markets, Coady added. And to reduce interest rate risks associated with exchange rates, all bonds sold will be hedged with Canadian fixed rates, officials said.
Like most provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador raises money to cover its debt by issuing publicly traded bonds, which can be purchased by institutional investors, including banks and pension funds. The province has listed bonds on the Canadian market and, starting Monday, it can also list bonds on the European market.
Were not obligated, because they were here, to sell the bonds in the European market, Furey said. It just provides options. It’s no different than if you had a mortgage, or were about to get a mortgage, and wanted several different options available to you.
He said government officials were in Europe last fall to meet with investors and begin the legal listing process. The listing makes Newfoundland and Labrador the ninth province to enter European markets, he said; Prince Edward Island is the only province that has not yet done so.
Furey said with new energy projects on the horizon, the province is in a good position to attract European investors to its bonds and private sector.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 6, 2023.
