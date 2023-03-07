Want to attract job seekers? Be sure to post a salary

As pay transparency becomes a bigger issue in the workplace, many employees calling for the practice, and several states and cities enacting laws requiring recent data reinforce the trend, along with a warning for employers: they can lose applicants if they don’t post a salary range.

It is according to a ResumeLab report, a career guidance website, which found that four in five workers said they were unlikely to apply for a job that did not offer a pay scale. Fourteen percent said they weren’t sure, and only 6% said not having a pay scale was unlikely to impact their job application.

Going even further, 77% said it should be illegal not to include pay scales in job postings, and 80% said employers should always explain how pay is determined.

How employees perceived the need for salary displays depended on a number of factors, according to the report: For example, 89% of respondents with master’s degrees agreed that a salary range was essential in job offers. job. Conversely, 66% of respondents without a university degree shared this opinion.

Employee reluctance to apply for jobs without a pay scale is “certainly a trend we’re starting to see,” said Amy Stewart, associate director of content marketing at Payscale, a Seattle-based compensation software company. “I suspect that those who don’t publish the ranges will see fewer applications than those who do.”

Knowing and seeing a pay range, she said, is “a huge benefit for job seekers, and it shows a progressive outlook and likely more satisfying work experience for employers who are able to post these ranges, while those who don’t might feel like more of a risk.And this can impact the quality of candidates who [employers] get.”

The data comes as pay transparency becomes a growing issue, with employers increasingly disclosing pay scales. The number of organizations including salary scales in job postings has more than doubled since last year, from 22% who included salary scales in job postings in 2022 to 45% who said that they currently included pay scales, according to Payscale’s research.

“Clearly, pay transparency legislation has an important role to play in forcing organizations to be more transparent about their pay and job offers,” said Lulu Seikaly, senior labor lawyer at Payscale. . “But we’re also seeing the social pressures of the Tik Tok and Gen Z generations speaking out much more vocally on social media, telling their employer, ‘It’s not a taboo anymore. We should talk more openly about compensation. ‘ “

Pay transparency has pros and cons, say industry insiders. Employers concerned about administrative burden of disclosing wagesa survey of employers in WTW consulting firm last fall, a third of them said their company was not ready for pay transparency and feared they would put forward attractive candidates if they stuck to a certain range. At the same time, many insiders say that without it, employees and job candidates have less trust in these companies, which in turn could dampen the companies’ competitive advantage.

“Companies Think They’re Smart By Withholding Salaries, But Candidates Are On Them,” the ResumeLab report found. “The majority of them know the trick and trust companies less, so disclosing salaries might actually give smart companies a competitive advantage.”

Although layoffs happen At some large companies, including the Walt Disney Company, Microsoft and Amazon, the job market remains largely strong, with recruiting and retaining talent a concern for many HR managers.

“Employees today have expectations about the type of company they want to go to work for, and whether they’re going to be valued, and whether their whole being is going to be valued when they go to work for that employer,” Ruth said. Thomas, pay equity strategist at Payscale. “And the indications of whether they will show pay gaps or are ready to embrace pay transparency are clear indicators of that for people when considering who they will be working for.”

Not only is having a salary range important, but having a range in good faithdefined as one that the employer “honestly believes at the time they post the job ad that they’re willing to pay the successful candidate” is important in attracting potential employees, Seikaly said. “Employers [that] posting these million-dollar gap ranges will not entice candidates to apply for their jobs.”