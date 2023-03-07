How do companies use non-competition?





The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a new rule this would prohibit the use of non-competition agreements in the United States. As my colleague Sean Heather said writing , the proposed ban is not rooted in any authority granted to the agency by Congress. And, if allowed to go into effect, it will be the foundation on which the FTC will write additional competition rules to micromanage the US economy. For its part, the FTC says eliminating non-competitions will improve worker mobility. But what are companies saying about the impact this would have on hiring? We conducted a survey to find out. What companies are saying In our survey, we found that 80% of our respondents use restrictive covenants – including non-competition agreements – but 62% said less than 10% of their US workforce is restricted of non-competition. Additionally, we found that 78% of responding employers offer additional compensation that covers the duration of the non-competition period or more. As such, a proper exchange exists where companies ensure their sensitive information is protected while providing financial support to former employees. We asked participants how many times an employee subject to a non-compete agreement had been able to join a competitor based on a successful negotiation between employer and employee or competitor. The answer? Nearly half of the respondents reached a compromise allowing both the employer to protect his interests and the employee to seize new job opportunities. If a ban on non-competition agreements takes effect, the workforce can expect fewer opportunities and reduced investment in their education, training and development. 67% of our respondents agreed that a near total ban on non-compete agreements would have a negative impact on their company’s talent management strategy and/or compensation strategy. Our investigation found that employers should reduce the sharing of sensitive information with employees and reduce or defer employee compensation if this ban takes effect. In sum, a poorly executed ban on non-competition agreements will not only hurt businesses, but could also hurt employees. Where local governments have stepped in

Some worry that some non-competition clauses are beyond the necessary scope of the business or are otherwise inappropriately applied to workers with no legitimate business interest at stake. For their part, state and local governments have taken the lead in resolving the issue. Take, for example, Washington DC’s restrictions on the use of non-competition clauses. Originally, the DC Council proposed a blanket ban on all non-compete agreements – similar to the ban proposed by the FTC. However, after hearing from the affected parties, the final version adopted by the council was much less restrictive. THE Non-Competition Clarification Act 2022 limits non-competition prohibitions to exclude highly paid individuals, defined as employees earning more than $150,000 a year, and provides various exceptions for certain specialists, such as broadcast employees and medical professionals. DC law also protects businesses by allowing employer-employee contracts to prohibit an employee from using, selling, or disclosing an employer’s sensitive information in exchange for money or anything of value. In addition to the nation’s capital, 11 states have some sort of restriction on non-compete agreements. So far this year, 25 non-competition bills have been introduced in 17 state legislatures. Our point of view

For the Federal Trade Commission to enact a rule of this nature, it needs legal authority to do so, but it must also demonstrate convincingly that such a federal rule is necessary. The FTC’s proposed rule failed on both accounts. About the authors Stephanie Ferguson Director, Global Employment Policy and Special Initiatives, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

