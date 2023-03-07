Suzanne Bogdan Honored as 2023 JD Supra Top Author for the Education Industry





Fisher Phillips, one of the nation’s leading labor, employment and education law firms representing employers, is pleased to announce that Suzanne Bogdan has been recognized as one of the best authors in the education industry in JD Supra’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award. Suzanne was selected from thousands of published authors for her high levels of visibility and engagement with articles from JD Supra readers interested in content related to the education industry. “It’s a great privilege to receive this award, and incredibly gratifying to know that my timely insights are appreciated by JD Supra readers,” said Suzanne. “The education sector is rapidly changing and facing unprecedented legal challenges and opportunities in education and labor law. Readers are looking for real-time updates and helpful information to help them navigate today’s new normal – and our team is uniquely positioned to deliver the most relevant and timely content for educators across the country.” The JD Supra Readers’ Choice Awards honor the top authors and companies that were read by C-suite executives, in-house lawyers, media, and other JD Supra platform professionals in 2022. this year’s award, the content aggregator took a hard look at its 2022 reader data, identifying 31 top topics for their timeliness as well as proven and ongoing importance. In total, all categories combined, only 303 authors among more than 70,000 who publish on the platform were recognized. At Fisher Phillips, Suzanne is a key member of the firm’s education practice group. She partners with independent, private, and charter schools, as well as institutions of higher education, to help them with all types of employment and education-related matters, including applications for age, race, sex/gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability. , religious discrimination and national origin stemming from the various civil rights laws. Suzanne works closely with many school accrediting agencies and associations, including the National Association of Independent Schools, National Business Officers’ Association, Southern Association of Independent Schools, MISBO, Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, and The Florida Council of Independent Schools must provide guidance on workplace policies and practices. She is sought after by educational institutions and business associations to present aspects of labor law and risk management in the context of employment. For more than 25 years, attorneys on Fisher Phillips’ education industry team have served independent schools and educational institutions of all types, including religious, secular, independent, private and chartered, as well as institutions of higher education. With more than 30 attorneys located nationwide, the firm’s education practice group assists with matters related to education, employment, students, parents and governance. Whether providing training and advice, conducting investigations, negotiating executive contracts, managing administrative costs, or defending litigation or appeals, the firm’s lawyers provide practical solutions to obtain the best possible results at every stage. To learn more about the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, visit JD Supra.

