Major Medicare Part D reforms were enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Some of the legislative provisions are intended to reduce prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries and the federal government.

Historically, federal annuitants have found little benefit in joining a Part D plan because the prescription drug coverage of FEHB plans was as good or better. However, some new reforms reinforce the value of Part D and should be considered in your choice of plan next year and even more in the years to come.

Amendments 2023 and 2024

Medicare Insulin Price Cap

Insulin covered by Part D plans is capped at a maximum of $35/month, starting this year. Part D plans will not have to cover all insulin products, but will have to offer one vial of each dosage form, one pen, and one type of rapid-acting, short-acting, intermediate-acting, and prolonged action.

Some annuitants will consider joining a Part D plan during the next open Medicare season to take advantage of these low prices. But before enrolling in a Part D plan and paying an additional premium, annuitants should first consider the prescription drug coverage provided by their existing FEHB plan or any other FEHB plan. Many FEHB plans cover brand name insulin products or generic substitutes for $35 or less. If you are on an FEHB plan that does not offer a low price for the insulin you take, consider switching to another plan before enrolling in Part D.

Expect more FEHB Medicare Advantage plan options

In a January letter, The OPM has encouraged carriers to provide more FEHB Medicare Advantage plan options to federal annuitants at age 65. These are special MA plans that are more generous than the regulatory MA plans and are only open to federal annuitants. They have only recently been made available through FEHB.

Why offer more? OPM wants to maximize the value annuitants receive by enrolling in FEHB and Medicare. FEHB MA plans bundle a Medicare Part D plan for prescription drug coverage. So, by joining an FEHB MA plan, you will receive enhanced Part D benefits in the future. Additionally, because Medicare is the primary payer of annuitants’ medical bills, these plans pass most of their FEHB enrollment fees on to Medicare and offer low FEHB premiums, Medicare Part B premium discounts, or both.

There are several domestic FEHB MA plans available: Aetna Advantage, APWU High, Compass Rose, Foreign Service, MHBP Standard, NALC High, Rural Carrier, and SAMBA. There are also local FEHB MA plans available from Humana, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and UPMC which between them cover most states.

To join one of these FEHB MA plans, you must be enrolled in both a FEHB plan and Medicare Parts A and B. All FEHB MA plans refund or reduce all or part of the Part B premium. Many have no out-of-pocket medical and hospital expenses from providers who accept Medicare, except for prescription drugs.

For most annuitants, FEHB MA plans will be the least expensive plan choice considering premium savings as well as $0 medical and hospital expenses. Checkbooks Health Plans Guide ranks all FEHB plans based on a total cost estimate which is a combination of safe expenses (premium) and fees you are likely to incur based on age, family size and intended use of health care.

For 2023 coverage, we calculate that a DC-area couple enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B with income below $194,000 could have saved $7,990 in total estimated costs this year by switching from BCBS Standard at United Choice Primary Retiree Advantage. even in the years to come assuming no major regime changes.

While most annuitants would benefit financially from enrolling in an FEHB MA plan, they may not be the best choice for everyone.

If you fall into one of the high income categories, over $97,000 for individuals or $194,000 for couples, Part B has limited financial value due to the higher premium. With FEHB MA plans, you will be hit twice with the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA), meaning you will pay both a higher Part B and Part D premium.

In addition, if you spend a large part of your time abroad, only one carrier FEHB MA (UnitedHealthcare) reimburses routine care abroad. Of course, since you remain enrolled in a FEHB plan with any FEHB MA plan, you will still have the emergency care coverage abroad that each FEHB plan provides.

Finally, be sure to check the directory of FEHB MA plan providers before signing up. While the plans claim you can see any provider that accepts Medicare, there are a few examples where certain networks are excluded from coverage.

Part D Premium Increase Limits

From 2024 through 2030, the IRA limits Part D premium growth to a maximum of 6% per year. Part D premiums increased by 10% on average from 2022 to 2023, the 6% cap therefore offers some protection against sharp price increases in the future.

Waiver of catastrophic co-insurance

Once the total expenses between the Part D enrollee, the Part D plan, and the drug manufacturers reach $7,400 per year, catastrophic coverage begins. Currently, the member pays 5% of expenses in the catastrophic coverage phase. From 2024, Part D plans will eliminate the 5% enrollee share.

2025 Change

Limit on personal expenses

In 2025, there will be a new $2,000 out-of-pocket expense cap for enrollees in Medicare Part D plans. In addition, enrollees will have the option to spread the $2,000 out of pocket over the course of a year.

This Part D change will produce substantial savings for annuitants with high drug costs. For those who need expensive brand name or specialty drugs to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis or other medical conditions, joining a Part D plan will be a huge cost savings, unless the plans FEHB does modify their offerings to match this benefit.

Why such big savings? Because the maximum of $2,000 to be paid out in Part D is significantly lower than nearly all of the catastrophic limits seen in FEHB plans, which range from as little as $1,500 to $9,100 when using providers networking for oneself – registration only.

The last word

Current federal annuitants, and soon-to-be annuitants, have even more healthcare decisions to consider: Whether or not to enroll in Part B at age 65 (which opens the door to FEHB Medicare plans Advantage), which FEHB plans to select during the open season, and now whether to enroll in Part D either through a FEHB MA plan or as supplemental drug coverage.

The right choice for you will largely be determined by your expected prescription drug use and whether you are subject to higher Part B and D premiums through the IRMAA.

If you have low usage, it doesn’t make sense to pay an extra Part D premium right now. There is no late enrollment penalty for Part D since your FEHB plan drug coverage is considered creditable coverage by the OPM. If your situation changes in the future, then you can register for Part D.

For annuitants with moderate to high prescription drug use, including annuitants who take insulin, joining Part D can be an important way for you to save on your drug costs. But be sure to first assess the drug coverage of your existing FEHB plan and consider other FEHB plans that may lower your drug costs.

If you have Part B, joining an FEHB MA plan will likely be the cheapest way for you to get Part D coverage. Annuitants with only Part A can enroll in an additional Part D plan. D.

Kevin Moss is an editor at Consumers Checkbook. The Checkbook Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees is available free to many federal employees; check here to see if your agency provides access. The guide is also available for purchase and GovExec readers can save 20% by entering promo code GovExec at checkout.