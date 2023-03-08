Business
Wall St ends sharply lower, Treasury yield reversal widens after Powell remarks
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks tumbled, the greenback surged and the inversion in Treasury yields hit its highest level in more than four decades on Tuesday, as the Chairman of the Reserve federal government, Jerome Powell, concluded the first day of his two-year semi-annual report. one-day testimony on monetary policy before Congress.
The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% at the end of a broad risk session as investors digested Powell’s prepared remarks and his responses to questions from the Senate Banking Committee.
The dollar surged and the inversion between short- and long-term Treasury yields eased and crude prices fell as testimony from the head of the US central bank reaffirmed the Fed’s determination to bring back inflation at its target rate of 2%.
“It’s a pretty standard risk-free day,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “The combination of (Powell) saying the pace of rate hikes could pick up and the terminal rate should probably be adjusted higher was enough to send risk assets down.”
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
In his testimony, Powell confirmed that a recent round of generally robust economic data, particularly in the labor market, along with a stubbornly slow inflationary slowdown, increases the likelihood that the Fed will raise its key rate more aggressively.
At last glance, financial markets have priced a 70.5% chance of a 50 basis point hike in the target federal funds rate following the central bank’s March meeting, according to the report. CME’s FedWatch tool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to 32,856.46, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 62.05 points, or 1.53%, to 3,986.37 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 145.40 points, or 1.25%, to 11,530.33.
European stocks extended their losses after prepared remarks from Powell fueled concerns over rising rates.
“The world is worried that the Fed is raising rates so much and for so long that the United States could enter a recession,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.77% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 1.46%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.87%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.81%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.25%.
Benchmark Treasury yields fell after Powell’s remarks, and the inversion between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, a harbinger of a potential recession, deepened. It was last expanded in 1981.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 to 3.9696%, down from 3.983% on Monday night.
The 30-year bond last rose 18/32 to 3.8794%, down from 3.912% Monday night.
The greenback surged to its highest level since early January against a basket of global currencies as Powell signaled the Fed could step up its efforts to contain inflation.
The dollar index rose 1.21%, with the euro falling 1.22% to $1.0548.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.88% against the greenback at 137.16 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.1825, down 1.63% on the day.
Oil prices extended their losses, falling more than 3% on the strengthening dollar and concerns over falling demand.
U.S. crude fell 3.58% to settle at $77.58 a barrel and Brent settled at $83.29, down 3.35% on the day.
Gold plunged against the rising dollar. Spot gold fell 1.8% to $1,814.48 an ounce.
Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-03-07/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Minneapolis Public Schools Says ‘Threat Actor’ Has Claimed Responsibility For Cyberattack
- Wall St ends sharply lower, Treasury yield reversal widens after Powell remarks
- Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Year 2: Moving Forward
- By syncing to the beat, you can predict how much you can “sync” with others
- Ivanka Trump calls for postponement of Donald Trump fraud trial – SheKnows
- Download Mp3 Bollywood Mp3 Songs Free Download Pk Songs Or Listen For Free [0 B] ~ MP3 music download
- Shapovalov calls for equal pay between professional tennis men and women
- Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 Collection
- Google I/O returns to Mountain View on May 10th
- Amnesty International urges the UN to act against ‘relentless abuses’ by the Taliban – JURIST
- What happens if I stop taking Ozempic?
- Turkey earthquake survivors search the rubble for their gold savings