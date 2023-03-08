Wall St ends sharply lower, Treasury yield reversal widens after Powell remarks

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks tumbled, the greenback surged and the inversion in Treasury yields hit its highest level in more than four decades on Tuesday, as the Chairman of the Reserve federal government, Jerome Powell, concluded the first day of his two-year semi-annual report. one-day testimony on monetary policy before Congress.

The three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% at the end of a broad risk session as investors digested Powell’s prepared remarks and his responses to questions from the Senate Banking Committee.

The dollar surged and the inversion between short- and long-term Treasury yields eased and crude prices fell as testimony from the head of the US central bank reaffirmed the Fed’s determination to bring back inflation at its target rate of 2%.

“It’s a pretty standard risk-free day,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “The combination of (Powell) saying the pace of rate hikes could pick up and the terminal rate should probably be adjusted higher was enough to send risk assets down.”

In his testimony, Powell confirmed that a recent round of generally robust economic data, particularly in the labor market, along with a stubbornly slow inflationary slowdown, increases the likelihood that the Fed will raise its key rate more aggressively.

At last glance, financial markets have priced a 70.5% chance of a 50 basis point hike in the target federal funds rate following the central bank’s March meeting, according to the report. CME’s FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to 32,856.46, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 62.05 points, or 1.53%, to 3,986.37 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 145.40 points, or 1.25%, to 11,530.33.

European stocks extended their losses after prepared remarks from Powell fueled concerns over rising rates.

“The world is worried that the Fed is raising rates so much and for so long that the United States could enter a recession,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.77% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 1.46%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.87%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed down 0.81%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.25%.

Benchmark Treasury yields fell after Powell’s remarks, and the inversion between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, a harbinger of a potential recession, deepened. It was last expanded in 1981.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 to 3.9696%, down from 3.983% on Monday night.

The 30-year bond last rose 18/32 to 3.8794%, down from 3.912% Monday night.

The greenback surged to its highest level since early January against a basket of global currencies as Powell signaled the Fed could step up its efforts to contain inflation.

The dollar index rose 1.21%, with the euro falling 1.22% to $1.0548.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.88% against the greenback at 137.16 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.1825, down 1.63% on the day.

Oil prices extended their losses, falling more than 3% on the strengthening dollar and concerns over falling demand.

U.S. crude fell 3.58% to settle at $77.58 a barrel and Brent settled at $83.29, down 3.35% on the day.

Gold plunged against the rising dollar. Spot gold fell 1.8% to $1,814.48 an ounce.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama

