Investing in the stock market could turn your $10,000 into $281,000. Here’s how.





Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most effective ways to build long-term wealth, and it’s easier than you think to make big bucks. You don’t have to be a stock market expert or have thousands of dollars a month to invest. By taking advantage of compound income, you can potentially turn $10,000 into $281,000 or more with almost no effort. Here’s how. Choose the right investments The investments you own will have a direct impact on the returns you can get as well as the growth you will experience over time. Short-term investments can sometimes generate explosive returns, but they are also less likely to generate consistent profits over time. Long-term investments may generate lower returns from year to year, but are more likely to see continued long-term growth. If you want a low maintenance investment that can help you make big money with minimal risk, a S&P500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be the perfect option. An S&P 500 ETF, like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (FLIGHT -1.55%)for example — is a fund that includes the same stocks as the S&P 500 Index and aims to track its performance. The S&P 500 has faced countless recessions, bear markets, crashes and corrections over the decades, and it has managed to survive them all so far. No matter what the future holds, an S&P 500 ETF is extremely likely to rally, making it one of the safest investments out there. This investment also provides instant diversification, as it contains around 500 stocks from major companies in a wide variety of industries. Some of the largest holdings include stocks like Apple, AmazonAnd Microsoftand by investing in an S&P 500 ETF, you own a stake in each of the 500 of these companies. Maximize your returns The S&P 500 ETF is not only a safer option; it can also help you earn a lot of money over time. Historically, the index itself has averaged a rate of return of around 10% per year, which means that all annual highs and lows have averaged around 10% per year over time. If you were to invest $10,000 now and make no additional contributions, that money would grow to more than $281,000 over 35 years, assuming you earn average annual returns of 10%. However, to really boost your savings, you can invest just a little each month on top of your initial investment. Say, for example, you invest $10,000 now, but also contribute $200 per month while continuing to earn an average annual return of 10%. Here is approximately how much you would have over time, depending on the number of years of investment: Number of years Total Savings 20 $205,000 25 $344,000 30 $569,000 35 $931,000 40 $1,515,000 The more you are able to invest each month and the more you give to your growth money, the more you can potentially earn. Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to generate wealth, but it’s best to start as early as possible. By choosing the right investments and giving your money decades to grow, you could build a portfolio worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: $120 long calls in March 2023 on Apple and short calls $130 in March 2023 on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

