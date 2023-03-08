PFF NFL Stock Exchange podcast: Post-combination 2023 NFL mock draft | NFL Draft

The latest episode of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast features a mock draft of the NFL 2023 in two rounds after the results of the NFL combine tests. Below is a recap of the picks made by hosts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers, along with snippets of analysis. For full background and analysis, watch the episode below:

1. Houston Texans (via Bears): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

“Bryce Young’s combine weight measurement didn’t really matter unless it was terribly historic. … He isn’t, even though his player weight is going to be lower. He is the best college football player of the past two years.” Trevor Sikkema

2. Carolina Panthers (via Bears, via Texans): QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

“Great [combine] week for CJ Stroud. Big year for CJ Stroud. Stroud developing under [head coach Frank] Reich, [quarterbacks coach Josh] McCown, who the offensive line staff is building, DJ Moore is going to be a 1,000 yard guy again, I love everything about that fit. Connor Rogers

3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

“Tyree Wilson gets the Travon Walker type of treatment, where you watch the tape, you watch how much potential he has, you watch [his production]and the NFL takes Travon Walker No. 1 overall. sikkema

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

“If you compare the traits of Will Levis to those of Anthony Richardson, Richardson beat him. And if you look at those two quarterbacks, the accuracy and decision-making issues are both there for them. You you’re going to have to improve both of these guys in their consistency, so if you’re going to do that, do it with whoever might have the higher overall cap. sikkema

5. Seattle Seahawks: DI Jalen Carter, Georgia

“[The Seahawks] are a franchise that isn’t afraid to take on guys with question marks because they have talent. … They need the inside defensive line. … So I go with Jalen Carter, and your defensive line is completely changed. roger

6. Detroit Lions: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

“As much as Christian Gonzalez would make an easy draft over the next two picks, if Will Anderson Jr. is there at No. 6, the Lions pick Will Anderson Jr.” sikkema

7. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

“They need a franchise quarterback. If Levis fell to No. 7, they didn’t need to move to get him, I think that’s the way they can go. … Until the [free agency] market is beyond us, it will be a popular destination for WIll Levis. roger

8. Atlanta Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

“Christian Gonzalez would be on one side, AJ Terrell is on the other, you’ve got an amazing cornerback duo. … There really isn’t a pass thrower that tempts me more here than having Christian Gonzalez. sikkema

9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

“This guy got into the combine and the metrics are just amazing. … He’s built in a lab as an offensive tackle, and that’s huge for Justin Fields. roger

10. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

“I couldn’t sprint this bad boy into a faster Devon Witherspoon sitting here at No. 10. … If [the Eagles] let James Bradberry walk, you have Darius Slay on one side and Devon Witherspoon on the other. If Devon Witherspoon is your CB2, you have one hell of a CB duo. sikkema

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwest

“In terms of talent or pro-preparation,” Skoronski tells me. One guy who will tick every box for every coach and offensive line staff is Broderick Jones, because of that arm length. I will go with Skoronski here. I wouldn’t be floored if that changed. roger

12. Houston Texans: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

“Quinton Johnston is the guy you bet on, 100%. He’s got the size, he’s got the athleticism. I really believe he was held back by quarterback play last year, with all due respect to Max Duggan. sikkema

13. New York Jets: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

“The Jets are obsessed with athleticism on their offensive line. … Broderick Jones, a great athlete, and the Jets need help [at offensive tackle]so no headache. roger

14. New England Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

“Their corner locked in a contract right now is Jalen Mills. Jonathan Jones is a free agent. They have Jack Jones, of course, who was really good as a rookie. [Devin] McCourty is a free agent. I think they will take a corner. roger

15. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

“Lukas Van Ness would absolutely be in [Green Bay’s] wheelhouse.” sikkema

“And I think they can have a tight end in the second round, because I know it’s been popular for them.” roger

16. Washington Commanders: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

“Deonte Banks mad athlete, one of the best covering corners in this class. And I think he’s tested incredibly, so even if the ball skills aren’t what you’d want them to be, he’s still a phenomenal corner. sikkema

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

“I know it seems early. It’s a little early for me, but the tackles are going to go away, and in my opinion he’s the guy who makes the most sense for the Steelers. It gives them size, it gives them strength, it has proven itself. roger

18. Detroit Lions: S Brian Branch, Alabama

“We slam home this Brian Branch selection. The Detroit Lions walk away with Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Branch, what a first round. sikkema

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

“I think Nolan Smith is in play at No. 10. … But ultimately I think he’s a top 20. I don’t think the NFL will let such an athletic, football-loving football player out of the top 20.” sikkema

20. Seattle Seahawks: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

“Kincaid is from the great state of Nevada and grew up focusing most of his attention on basketball,” reads Trevor from a Google search. “I pick Dalton Kincaid at No. 20, and there’s nothing you can do to tell me otherwise.” sikkema

21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

“I know we expected him to run even better than him, and I know he was 176 [pounds]. The tape is the tape the guy can fly around the field. roger

22. Baltimore Ravens: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

“I’m basically thinking of Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Cam Smith.” sikkema

“Cam Smith, if I can guide you a bit with some things I’ve heard with Baltimore. They’ll be looking for a fast, long turn there. roger

23. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

“The Vikings might have edge issues, and Murphy can really kick along any defensive lineup. … He’s a monster in terms of athleticism, size and movement, and the Vikings need help in that front seven. roger

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

“This board didn’t break well for the Jags. I thought of Jordan Addison, I thought of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. …I’m convinced Kelee Ringo is your CB2. sikkema

25. New York Giants: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

“Giants, incredible situation. Sprint this Jaxon Smith-Njigba card. Get yourself a wide receiver talent. Gut feeling, he don’t [to this pick]but there is also a chance. roger

26. Dallas Cowboys: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

“Until free agency settles down, I don’t think I’m going back. I was a little tempted by Calijah Kancey to add to the D line, to put some juice in it. But ultimately, I think they really want a wide receiver. sikkema

27. Buffalo Bills: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

“I think they want to level up to that good tackle point. I think they are on the offensive line. … In all honesty, I don’t like Spencer Brown protecting Josh Allen’s right side so far. roger

28. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

“Totally alien, folks. Complete alien. sikkema

“Darnell Washington to the Bengals, I think, is one of the best picks in this mock draft.” roger

29. New Orleans Saints: DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

“Time is a flat circle, they’re taking over Sheldon Rankins. Just kidding, but somehow no. Rankins is a good player, he was only on the Jets the last two years instead. roger

30. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwest

“We choose an absolute freak show of athletics with Adebawore. … He’s a Philadelphia Eagle all the way if he makes it to No. 30. sikkema

31. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

“If they don’t re-sign JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Jordan Addison really comes into its own here. I’ll say JuJu or Mecole Hardman or both get paid elsewhere, and they take Jordan Addison. roger

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: DI Bryan Bresee, Clemson

33. Chicago Bears (via Texans): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

34. Arizona Cardinals: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

35. Indianapolis Colts: OG Steve Avila, TCU

36. Los Angeles Rams: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

37. Seattle Seahawks: WR Josh Downs, NC

38. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

39. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

40. New Orleans Saints: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

41. Tennessee Titans: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

42. Cleveland Browns: DI Keeanu Benton, Wis.

43. New York Jets: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

44. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

45. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

46. ​​New England Patriots: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

47. Washington Commanders: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

48. Detroit Lions: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C Joe Tippmann, Wis.

51. Miami Dolphins: OT Cody Mauch, ND State

52. Seattle Seahawks: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

53. Chicago Bears: Quarterback EDGE, USC

54. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

55. Detroit Lions: DI Mazi Smith, Michigan

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

57. New York Giants: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

58. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

59. Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

60. Cincinnati Bengals: S Sydney Brown, Ill.

61. Carolina Panthers: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

62. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

63. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn