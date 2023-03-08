US companies and their backers seize the window to sell stocks





NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) – Sales of shares in publicly traded U.S. companies posted their strongest performance last week in more than a year as companies and some of their shareholders, such as companies private equity, capitalized on the risk appetite of equities. market investors. Stock sales hit $4.97 billion in the United States last week, the highest tally since the second week of 2022, according to data provider Dealogic. Globally, stock sales hit $12.3 billion, the most in more than 30 weeks. Investment bankers and lawyers say the companies are seeing strong demand for their stocks from investors who believe now is the time to place big bets on the market’s recovery from the rate hike interest rate by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. It’s a risky proposition, so companies and their backers are seizing the opportunity lest it slip away soon. “Equity markets have regained some momentum and volatility has subsided, boosting animal spirits on the buy side,” said Santiago Gilfond, co-head of U.S. equity markets at Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S). He added that stock sellers moderated their valuation expectations, which helped attract buyers. There were 18 so-called secondary stock sales in the United States last week, including a $1.7 billion divestment by utility company American Water Works Co Inc (AWK.N), the fifth-largest sale of US stocks since the start of 2022. In another notable transaction last week, Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) sold a roughly $1 billion stake in beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP.O) as part of of an unregistered sale of shares, according to a securities deposit. Private equity firms get a piece of the stock. Blackstone Inc (BX.N) last week sold a roughly $270 million stake in dating app Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) as well as a roughly $220 million position in the dating platform. benefits from Alight Human Resources Inc (ALIT.N), and this week Providence Equity Partners sold a $333 million stake in software provider DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV.N). The surge in activity has been welcomed by bankers and lawyers working on these deals. Combined, they made $72.5 billion in stock sales for public companies in 2022, the lowest level since 1996 and a 67% drop from the 2021 bonanza, according to Dealogic data. . “Investors are ready to grow silver in ways they weren’t a year ago,” said Michael Kaplan, capital markets partner at law firm Davis Polk. The next frontier for equity markets, according to bankers and lawyers, are initial public offerings (IPOs), which have been subdued since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Unlike equity sales, Secondary stocks, IPOs take at least a few days to market to investors. , and several months to prepare, so companies may not be so nimble in pursuing them when the market becomes welcoming. A busy week for initial public offerings in early February gave stock market hopes some hope, but advisers remain cautious as stocks have sold off in recent weeks. Reporting by Echo Wang and Lance Tapper in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

