The Honorable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, will participate in the International Indigenous Tourism Conference 2023, March 8-10.

The conference is taking place at the RBC Convention Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The International Indigenous Tourism Conference is an annual event that brings people together from around the world to advance and grow the Indigenous tourism industry.

-30-

2023 03 07
4:10 p.m.