Amazon and Planet Mark call on UK government to help small businesses become more sustainable

planet marka leading sustainability certification company, and Amazon are calling for the urgent creation of a government-backed Net Zero resource center for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to help them access financing and advice on how to become more sustainable.

The hub would be part of a national campaign to raise awareness among industry, government and the SME community of the crucial role small businesses can play in decarbonizing the economy. It would include clear and searchable guidance on net zero so that small businesses can act quickly and influence policies or legislation that would directly or indirectly affect them and provide access to finance to support their transition to net zero.

The call is part of a new report released today, Recommendations to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the road to net zerowhich follows the government-commissioned Net Zero review, reflecting feedback from leaders of more than 40 SMEs, academics, independent consultants and industry bodies, who joined a series of roundtables recently organized by Planet Mark and the Amazon Small Business Accelerator in Bristol, Cambridge and Manchester.

We remain focused on the goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040 across our business, said John Boumphrey, country manager for Amazon UK. But we also have the opportunity and responsibility to lead by example and encourage partners, such as the small business community, many of whom sell on Amazon, or use our products and services to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy. With Planet Mark, we want to help small and medium-sized businesses overcome and understand some of the obstacles they face on their journey to net zero, including better access to information and a clearer roadmap to progress.

Around 4.5 million UK SMEs do not have net zero targets in place, but these events aim to help SMEs understand the opportunities and challenges around sustainable packaging, digitalisation, technology and in manufacturing. Companies that participated said they faced many obstacles in their journey to net zero, including a lack of funding and education about the importance of the transition. It is therefore essential to break down the carbon jargon and provide simple steps to practical action to empower these companies to first commit to net zero and start making credible decarbonization progress. .

I welcome the report published today by Planet Mark and Amazon Small Business Accelerator, highlighting the urgent need for SMEs 99% of our businesses in the UK to be better supported in their transition to net zero, said Jane Hunt , MP, Chair of the All Party Group for Small Business. Government and big business have a central role to play in ensuring that the regulatory environment, tools and resources enable businesses of all sizes to decarbonize all of their operations.

Read on to learn more about the report’s key findings, Recommendations to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the road to net zero:

A voice in net zero policy

SMEs need a say in shaping net zero policies that directly or indirectly affect them and the supply chains they are part of. Giving more voice to small businesses would give them more control over how they comply with measurement or governance requirements related to net zero. The report also calls for these types of policies to be well coordinated at regional and national levels to avoid confusion and reduce the complexity of compliance.

A roadmap for progress

Clear timelines are needed for the development of SME emissions measurement requirements. Companies would benefit from a clear plan on when SMEs would be required to report a minimum threshold of emissions scopes, helping SMEs to prepare, as well as large companies to plan their own net zero strategies and targets. Barriers to measurement must also be removed, such as requiring commercial landlords to share energy, water and waste data with tenants to allow them to calculate emissions and create reduction plans.

Financial motivations

On funding, Planet Mark and Amazon are calling for net zero regulation to be paired with financial incentives for SMEs. This would help businesses plan ahead, accelerate the deployment of low-carbon solutions, and properly assess their upfront funding and resource needs and could be funded through green tax incentives. Finance should be made more readily available for innovative low-carbon products and services. For example, if a funded pilot project is successful, bridge funding from private and public sources is needed to help these ideas develop commercially.

A partnership for impact

Larger organizations have an important role to play in supporting SMEs in their supply chains on their own decarbonization journey, and can better support smaller businesses by providing knowledge, financial support and advice.

There are nearly six million SMEs in the UK, or 99% of all businesses. To reach net zero by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5°C, it is essential that small businesses commit to climate action and take bold steps to reduce their emissions, said Steve Malkin, CEO of Planet Mark.

We are optimistic that the UK government will seize this opportunity following the recent publication of its highly anticipated Net Zero Review, which recognizes that the country’s small businesses need specific advice and guidance in order to better understand and contribute to the climate transition. . We have long called on the UK Government to ensure that SMEs, who are the backbone of our economy, are given the tools to prepare for net zero today, so that they are not left behind in coming years.

That’s why we partnered with Amazon to host these events, which allowed us and the Amazon Small Business Accelerator to work closely with small businesses to demystify net zero and come up with specific requests to help SMEs on their journey to net zero. . Planet Mark has helped many SMEs embrace sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. By working with Amazon, we look forward to helping thousands more small businesses thrive while making a difference in our fight against climate change.

