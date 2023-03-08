Top Women-Friendly Companies | Arcadis





Numerous commendations, including places in Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender Equality Index and the Financial Times 2023 Diversity Leaders List, underscore Arcadis’ global commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging March 7, 2023 – Arcadis has been named one of the best women-friendly companies in the world, according to Forbes. As one of 400 companies worldwide that truly excel in championing women in the workplace, Arcadis is celebrated not only for its strong opportunities for career advancement, but also for its flexible working arrangements, which according to experts, are key to redressing gender inequalities. The findings are based on a global survey of 85,000 women working in multinational institutions in 36 countries around the world. Feedback is used to identify companies that stand out for gender equality in career advancement opportunities, parental leave, and more. The final ranking also assesses the representation of women at executive and board levels and how companies use their platforms and marketing messages to promote gender equity. This latest accolade joins other recent awards, including Arcadis which was first named to Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender Equality Index and named to the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2023 list. . Together, these accolades demonstrate the success of a strategy where diversity, belonging and human rights are essential elements of a larger global philosophy. With five global strategic programs focused on strengthening gender equity, a current gender balance of 50% at leadership level and a commitment to 40% women in the workforce by the end of 2023 (currently 39%), Arcadis is on track to achieve its diversity goals. Virginie Duperat-Vergne, Chief Financial Officer and Sponsor of Arcadis’ Global Gender Affinity Group, said: “As we pause to celebrate International Women’s Day this month, we are reminded that fairness isn’t just a must have, it’s a must. Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging run deep in our DNA and are the cornerstones of our global business, but we must also remember how important it is to us as individuals. , to have an impact through our sphere of influence. “We know that diversity of people – and of thought – benefits our people, our culture, our customers and our projects. For Arcadis, this means translating equality goals into meaningful action by investing in our workforce, building trust and fostering innovation and creativity. We are constantly seeking the best solutions for our customers and the community, and in doing so, it is imperative that the composition of our workforce also reflects society at large and the needs of society. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arcadis.com/en/news/global/2023/3/arcadis-named-by-forbes-as-one-of-the-top-female-friendly-companies-in-the-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos