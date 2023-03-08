Business
Stock market today: live updates
Shares strongly sold On Tuesday, after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested rates may need to rise for longer, stoking fears of a potentially bigger hike at the central bank’s next policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to end at 32,856.46. The S&P 500 fell 1.53% to close at 3,986.37 and below the 4,000 level. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.25% to 11,530.33.
As major stock indexes fell, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest level since 2007 at 5%. Tuesday’s selloff takes the Dow into negative territory for 2023, down about 0.9%. The S&P and Nasdaq are up about 3.8% and 10.2%, respectively, for the year.
“The latest economic data is stronger than expected, suggesting that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than expected,” Powell said in remarks before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Tuesday morning. “If all the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to accelerate the pace of rate hikes.”
The comments indicated that the Fed could consider a larger rate hike than last month’s 25 basis points at its next policy meeting on March 21-22.
They also signaled a potential return to a half-point rate hike at the March central bank meeting, depending on the strength of incoming economic data, according to Morgan Stanley.
Powell’s remarks could also mean that the top federal funds rate, also known as the terminal rate, will likely go higher than expected, despite investors’ hopes that the Fed may soon stop climbing.
“This is not surprising news, but it is a tough reminder for markets after such a rapid recovery,” said Callie Cox, US investment analyst at eToro. “The Fed’s top priority is getting inflation down, and for good reason. People are starting to price in consistently higher inflation, which could be the worst-case scenario for long-term investors and run the risk. of a price spike.”
Bank stocks led the losses as investors feared further rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. Wells Fargo lost 4.7%. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase lost around 3% each. Mega-cap tech stocks also fell, with Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft dropping at least 1% each.
Airline stocks opposed to the wider market trending downward after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to block JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines. United Airlines rose 3%. Delta and American gained 1.6% and 1.5% respectively.
Powell’s comments raise the stakes for the February jobs report released Friday morning, which could show a resilient labor market that allows the Fed to keep climbing. Economists expect 225,000 jobs to have been added last month, according to a Dow Jones survey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/06/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who Comes and Goes in 2023 Quarterbacks – The Daily Hoosier
- Chanel camellias and empty chairs bring Paris Fashion Week to a close
- Stock market today: live updates
- Free support to help you quit smoking in Telford and Requin
- Fox’s Murdoch says Trump is getting ‘crazier and crazier’: Dominion lawsuit
- PM Modi calls for better forecasts and awareness of threat of extreme summer heat
- More sophisticated, Jokowi attends the handover of the Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft
- China’s State Council reform aims to counter US tech regulation and rising financial risks
- Rising economic tensions bolster Imran Khan’s popularity
- What does Xi Jinping’s tightening of regulations on China mean for businesses?
- Holi Special: Bollywood songs that bring the celebrations to life
- South Africa, the West Indies and the Struggle to Protect Test Cricket