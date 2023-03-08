Stock market today: live updates

Shares strongly sold On Tuesday, after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested rates may need to rise for longer, stoking fears of a potentially bigger hike at the central bank’s next policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to end at 32,856.46. The S&P 500 fell 1.53% to close at 3,986.37 and below the 4,000 level. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.25% to 11,530.33.

As major stock indexes fell, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest level since 2007 at 5%. Tuesday’s selloff takes the Dow into negative territory for 2023, down about 0.9%. The S&P and Nasdaq are up about 3.8% and 10.2%, respectively, for the year.

“The latest economic data is stronger than expected, suggesting that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than expected,” Powell said in remarks before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Tuesday morning. “If all the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to accelerate the pace of rate hikes.”

The comments indicated that the Fed could consider a larger rate hike than last month’s 25 basis points at its next policy meeting on March 21-22.

They also signaled a potential return to a half-point rate hike at the March central bank meeting, depending on the strength of incoming economic data, according to Morgan Stanley.

Powell’s remarks could also mean that the top federal funds rate, also known as the terminal rate, will likely go higher than expected, despite investors’ hopes that the Fed may soon stop climbing.

“This is not surprising news, but it is a tough reminder for markets after such a rapid recovery,” said Callie Cox, US investment analyst at eToro. “The Fed’s top priority is getting inflation down, and for good reason. People are starting to price in consistently higher inflation, which could be the worst-case scenario for long-term investors and run the risk. of a price spike.”

Bank stocks led the losses as investors feared further rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. Wells Fargo lost 4.7%. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase lost around 3% each. Mega-cap tech stocks also fell, with Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft dropping at least 1% each.

Airline stocks opposed to the wider market trending downward after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to block JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines. United Airlines rose 3%. Delta and American gained 1.6% and 1.5% respectively.

Powell’s comments raise the stakes for the February jobs report released Friday morning, which could show a resilient labor market that allows the Fed to keep climbing. Economists expect 225,000 jobs to have been added last month, according to a Dow Jones survey.