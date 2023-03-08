Reporting Tool 2023 Update and New Reporting Resource | Update reports





2023 Reporting Tool Following the 2021 reporting cycle, feedback from the reporting tool focused on structural inefficiencies and system errors that negatively impacted the reporting experience of signatories. After considering how best to address this feedback, PRI concluded that the 2021 Reporting Tool platform did not remain fit for purpose. To provide the improvements required by signatories in the reporting experience, the PRI is returning to an updated version of the reporting tools platform used in 2020. This enables the return of features that signatories lacked in 2021. The PRI also undertook significant development and testing of the tool to introduce efficiencies for 2023 and sought to respond to a wide range of feedback. Summary of improvements to the reporting tool Return Points 2021 2023 Reporting Tool Improvements Navigation Overview of reporting progress, at module and indicator level, from the overview page

Ability to navigate to specific indicators from the overview page Report Builder Content Design and Logic Simpler indicator structures

Reintroduction of an all assets/strategies option in the indicators with several possible answers Flexibility to answer questions Ability to choose the order in which to complete modules (note that some flags will not unlock until a gateway flag has been completed)

Visibility from the summary page of indicators not started Explanatory notes and links to the contents of the report creation tool Explanatory notes directly accessible from each indicator

Definitions directly accessible in Reporting Tool by hovering over the terms concerned Collaboration Multiple users able to work on the survey at the same time In addition to the revised reporting tool, improvements have been made to the content and structure of most indicators in the 2023 Reporting Framework, illustrating the extent of the PRI’s work to improve the overall reporting experience. 2023 approach to pre-filling and guide to indicator changes The PRI recognizes that pre-population, the ability to reuse data from previous reporting cycles, is an important mechanism for reporting efficiency and the overall reporting experience. The revised reporting tool and reporting framework, including changes to the content and structure of most indicators, means that it is not possible to accurately pre-populate responses from 2021 through a automated process. To provide a guided pre-filling mechanism in 2023, the PRI has prepared the PRI Reporting Framework Indicator Change Guide 2021-2023. It describes, at the indicator level, the extent of the changes between the 2021 and 2023 reporting frameworks. Signatories can use the guidance to identify where data points and information reported in the 2021 cycle could be reused in 2023. Today we released an Excel version of the guide to allow signatories to see where they can reuse their 2021 responses well before the reporting cycle opens. This guidance will also appear at the indicator level in the reporting tool to facilitate the reuse of responses from 2021 onwards. This guidance complements the improved reporting tool and simplified reporting framework, to provide more effective reporting. Tips and Resources We encourage signatories to use this guide, along with the other guidance documents already published, to begin collecting their data and preparing for the 2023 reporting cycle. The full set of resources now available can be found on the reporting framework for investors. An overview of the indicator change guide will be provided in the March 15 webinar; please register if you haven’t already. If you have any questions not answered by the guidance available, please contact your account manager or email [email protected] Further updates will continue to be announced on R&A Updates, so please check back regularly.

