The gender gap in retirement savings

In this report, we document the differences in retirement income and retirement savings between men and women in the UK, and analyze the drivers of these differences. In particular, we look at two different gender pension gaps. The first is the gap between the average income from private and public pensions between men and women who have already exceeded the legal retirement age. Second, the average retirement savings gap between working-age men and women, with a focus on how it is affected by differences in labor market experiences, and how whose gaps differ for private sector employees, public sector employees and the self-employed.

Main findings

Income gap between men and women beyond the legal retirement age

1. Men used to receive significantly more public pension income than women, but this gap has almost narrowed for people reaching statutory retirement age in recent years. While women born in the early 1940s receive about 25% less retirement income than men on average, this gap is less than 5% for those born in the early 1950s.

2.However, the gap between private pension income between men and women beyond the legal retirement age is wider and has narrowed much less. For example, women born in the late 1930s had an average gross private pension income nearly 60% lower than that of men in the early 1970s; a similar gap existed between men and women born in the late 1940s. However, the gap narrowed slightly for those born in the early 1950s, to around 45%.

Retirement savings gaps between men and women of working age

3. Focusing on 22-59 year olds, we find that 59% of women were saving in a pension in 2019, compared to 66% of men. This retirement participation gap is mainly due to the fact that women are less likely than men to have paid work: 77% of workers, both men and women, save in a pension.

4. On average, among all people of working age, women had average total annual pension contributions of 2,600, compared to 3,400 for men. This difference in the amount entering the pension funds of men and women will be a direct determinant of the differences in private pension income between future retirees. The most important factor is differences in average earnings: on average across all pension plan participants, women actually contribute a higher proportion of their earnings in retirement (15%) than men ( 13%).

5. Differences in the sectoral composition of the male and female labor force contribute to increasing the pension contributions of women relative to men. In 2019, 32% of female workers and only 17% of male workers worked in the public sector, where pension uptake is high and average contribution rates much higher than in the private sector. In addition, only 10% of female workers are self-employed, compared to 15% of male workers, and less than one in five self-employed workers are saving for retirement.

Gaps in retirement savings between male and female employees

6. Looking only at employees, men and women have quite similar participation rates in occupational pension schemes, but this hides important differences between those working in the private sector and those working in the sector. audience. In the private sector, women have historically had lower participation in occupational pension schemes than men, although automatic enrollment has led to a slight narrowing of the gap in recent years, from 7 percentage points in 2012 to 5 percentage points in 2020. In the public sector, the gap in occupational pension participation has now disappeared, having been 4 percentage points in 2012.

7. There are also differences in the average pension contribution rates between men and women among those saving for retirement in the public and private sectors. In the public sector, there is a gap in average total contribution rates in favor of men which initially widens with age to reach 2.5% of salary at age 40, but narrows after age 50. The gaps are much smaller in the private sector, with women having a slightly higher average total contribution rate until their mid-40s, and men having a slightly higher rate thereafter.

8. Differences in pension participation rates and contribution rates (i.e. as a percentage of salary) between male and female employees are mainly explained by differences in remuneration between men and women, which also increase with age. The threshold of 10,000 annual earnings for automatic affiliation is particularly important in the private sector because more women work part-time and therefore earn less than this amount: there is practically no gap in participation in retirement between men and women who earn more than 10,000 a year. In the public sector, differences in contribution rates can be explained by differences in earnings and industry, which is consistent with fairly rigid earnings-related contribution structures in public sector schemes.

Retirement savings gaps between self-employed men and women

9. The gap in pension plan participation rates between self-employed men and women has narrowed significantly over time, from a gap of 21 percentage points in 1998 to just 6 percentage points in 2020. This is the result of the sharp decline in the pension participation of self-employed men (especially in the early 2000s), which fell by 31 percentage points, from 54% in 1998 to 22% in 2020, compared to a drop of 17 percentage points (33% to 16%) among self-employed women.

10. The gaps in participation in private pension schemes and in contributions between self-employed men and women are smaller once pay differences are taken into account. But even after controlling for income, self-employed men are more likely to participate in a pension plan than self-employed women. However, among those who contribute to a pension, self-employed women contribute as much, if not more, than self-employed men who have similar incomes.

Summary and Policy Implications

11. These results show that there is not a single gap between men and women in terms of retirement savings, because the size (or existence) of the gap varies depending on whether one consider all people of working age or focus on different types of workers. Policies aimed at closing the gender pension gap should clearly state which gap will be targeted. Indeed, differences caused by labor market experiences may well be better accommodated by policies designed to alter these differences in the labor market, rather than by retirement savings policy. However, as private retirement income increasingly depends on defined-contribution pensions that are decumulated until retirement, women who have lower average lifetime earnings and longer retirements are likely to continue to have lower retirement incomes than men.