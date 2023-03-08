ESG in 2023: Who cares wins?

ESG stands for environmental, social and corporate governance. It was introduced in a 2004 UN white paper, who cares wins. Over the next 19 years, ESG became a pervasive concept, affecting all sectors of industry. As a result, companies have been required to integrate ESG into their strategies.

Although the components of ESG are inextricably linked, this three-part series of articles presents them in turn. We will look at the challenges and risks of litigation for businesses in Scotland and beyond.

“Environmental” is the first pillar of ESG and refers to the impact of a company’s activities on the natural world. This includes climate change, pollution and biodiversity.

The 2015 Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. Nearly 200 countries have adopted it. Since then, the number of climate-related disputes has doubled.

Scotland has also enacted the Climate Change (Emission Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019. This sets the target for Scotland to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The Scottish government and non-governmental organizations will work to enforce the country’s emission standards . targets. Companies that fail to take adequate measures to reduce their emissions could face legal action.

ESG disputes can also arise in the context of environmental damage caused by companies. The Environmental Liability (Scotland) Regulations 2009 imposes polluter-pays liability on companies for environmental damage caused by their activities. This liability applies regardless of fault.

Companies can be held liable for threat environmental damage, not just real damage to protected species, natural habitats, water and land. The regulations are enforceable by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Ministers and Scottish Natural Heritage. The costs of restoring ecosystems can be high. Companies must therefore take proactive measures to prevent environmental damage.

The UK government has introduced new supply chain due diligence obligations on deforestation, through the Environment Act 2021. The Act gives Scottish Ministers the power to regulate certain environmental matters. This includes SEPA invoicing powers and producer responsibility obligations. Businesses and organizations must keep pace with the government’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

The industry has seen an increase in “greenwashing” claims where legal action is taken against companies that have made inaccurate claims about the environmental impact of their operations. This may include using misleading language, making exaggerated claims, or using unverified environmental certifications or labels.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s independent media regulator, is paying more attention to ESG-related marketing aimed at appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. It introduced specific rules on carbon offsetting, renewable energies and recycling.

Corporate investors are demanding greater transparency on ESG performance when investing in companies. It is expected that shareholder activism will increase as a result. This is where shareholders seek to influence corporate behavior and decisions to adopt more responsible and sustainable practices.

Shareholder activism can take many forms, including filing shareholder resolutions, engaging in dialogue with company management, and using shareholder votes to influence company decisions. Shareholders use a variety of methods to hold their companies to account when they fail to meet their ESG commitments, including by taking derivative actions against a company’s board of directors.

Environmental charities have successfully sued companies and government agencies. These disputes highlight the role of litigation in promoting environmental protection and holding companies accountable in their commitments to address environmental challenges.

Foods Standards Scotland (FSS) and the Foods Standards Agency in the UK have introduced new rules on the labeling of food products. The purpose of the rules is to help promote transparency, give consumers more information about the food they buy and reduce waste. The FSS has highlighted the legal importance of best-before and best-before dates.

FSS recommendations also aim to address environmental challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss. The rules promote more sustainable farming practices by encouraging the purchase of local, seasonal produce; help consumers make more informed choices.

A company’s failure to follow the rules can result in fines, lawsuits, or even jail time for directors. And commercially, lost sales and damage to reputation.

In Scotland, prosecutors can now bring class proceedings, also known as class actions, under the Civil Disputes (Expenses and Class Proceedings) (Scotland) Act 2018. This new path may lead to more ESG-related litigation, especially now that access to litigation funding has increased. Companies must continue to adopt ESG strategies. Not just to avoid litigation and financial and reputational damage, but because it’s the right thing to do. “Who cares wins”?