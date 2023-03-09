Stock market today: live updates

U.S. stock futures were flat early Thursday as traders processed new labor market data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 17 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.06% and 0.11% respectively.

During the ordinary session, the Dow plunged 58.06 points, or 0.18%, marking its second consecutive negative session. During this time, the S&P500 increased by 0.14% and 0.40% respectively.

The mixed results came after new labor market numbers led investors to believe that higher rate hikes were more likely. Stronger than expected private employment figures for February reaffirmed the strength of the economy. Powell reiterated his warning message to lawmakers that the central bank could raise interest rates higher than expected. However, he pointed out that no decision has yet been made regarding the March meeting.

“The market is finally realizing that high interest rates are here to stay and the idea of ​​a Fed pivot anytime soon is wishful thinking,” Main Street Research Chief Investment Officer James Demmert.

“The global economy is more resilient than many thought, which will make inflation stickier and extend central bankers’ terminal rate target. Inflation has come down but is far from the 2% target of the Fed, so there is a lot of work to do given the continued strength of the economy and wage inflation,” he added.

BJ’s Wholesale and JD.com are expected to report results on Thursday. Investors will also consider the Unemployment Insurance claims report, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr is also due to speak on cryptocurrencies.