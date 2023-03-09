Sebi slows down redemptions via the stock market mechanism





NEW DELHI: Capital Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed restrictions on bid placement, price and volume for companies carrying out share buybacks through the exchange. Under the restrictions, a company will not be able to buy more than 25% of the average daily trading volume (in value) of its shares during the 10 trading days preceding the day such purchases are made, Sebi said.

Among other things, the company will not place bids in the pre-open market, the first 30 minutes and the last 30 minutes of the regular trading session and the company’s buy order price must be within within 1% either side of the last traded deal. price.

Sebi asked companies as well as designated brokers to ensure compliance with the provisions. The exchange will monitor their compliance and, in the event of non-compliance, impose appropriate fines or other enforcement measures deemed appropriate. Currently, for the repurchase of shares, the companies have at the same time the options of exchange and public tender offer.

Regarding margin requirements for deposits in an escrow account, Sebi said the account should be cash and/or non-cash. The portion of the escrow account in a form other than cash will be subject to an appropriate haircut.

Sebi said the investment banker to the takeover offer must ensure an adequate amount after the applicable discount is available in an escrow account until all formalities for the takeover are completed.

In February, Sebi amended securities buyback rules to streamline the buyback process, create a level playing field for investors and promote the ease of doing business. Under the rules, share buybacks would be phased out, a move that will address the drawbacks associated with the existing mechanism.

