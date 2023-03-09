Bursa Malaysia and London Stock Exchange Partner to Launch Sustainability Reporting Platform | News | Eco-Enterprise





Stock market regulator Bursa Malaysia is teaming up with its British counterpart to roll out a centralized sustainability reporting platform by next month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced. “This [platform] will enable businesses, both listed companies and unlisted small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to calculate their impact on carbon emissions,” Anwar told Invest Malaysia 2023 on Wednesday. The annual investor conference, co- organized by Bursa Malaysia and Maybank, took place at the St. Regis, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The joint platform is one of several newer initiatives highlighted in Anwar’s speech that aim to help Malaysian businesses keep up with the growing global pace of sustainability. These include a commitment by the government to commit RM10 million ($2.21 million) in seed funding to act as “assured demand” for Malaysian-generated carbon credits to “restart the market.” as described by Anwar, who said the government is looking at companies leveraging Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market or the Bursa Carbon Exchange, launched in December last year.

On the centralized sustainability reporting platform, Anwar said it will help companies disclose common, standardized environmental, social and governance (ESG) data in a manner consistent with established global standards. “This platform has the potential to be a key enabler of Malaysia’s green journey and support our sustainable development, while creating highly skilled jobs for our progression to a high-income nation,” he said. declared. Bursa Malaysia currently uses the FTSE4Good methodology to rank companies on its ESG index, named theFTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index. The methodology is designed by global index provider FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange. The stock market regulator also rolled out an ESG advisory service last year that uses the methodology as what it calls a “bridging platform” to help publicly listed companies (PLCs) identify ESG risks and improve their disclosure and standards. Speaking to Eco-Business on the sidelines of the conference, Chong Kok Wai, head of the legal, compliance and sustainability group at GHL Systems Berhad, a Malaysian provider of PLCs and payment solutions, said the platform would be extremely beneficial for PLCs as it could potentially shorten the time spent engaging with unlisted suppliers (who are not part of the reporting framework) on emissions measurement and reporting. Chong said GHL Systems Berhad has started its engagement with supply chain suppliers and will then ask the suppliers it engages with to monitor their emissions. “With this platform, we can integrate them easily,” he said, pointing out that reporting Scope 3 emissions or tracking indirect emissions from the supply chain is what worries the most. company, and that the new platform could potentially reduce these problems. Chong predicts that consultants who sell sustainability reporting advisory services, which are usually expensive, may lose out with the launch of the platform. “If the platform is free [and provided by] Bursa, this will result in cost savings for vending machines,” Chong said. He thinks there will also be a positive impact for SMEs. “We deal with a lot of merchants and SMEs. It will be great when everyone can get together and start reporting. This is good for the sustainability community. Weaning from fossil fuels The challenges of promoting renewable energy and weaning off heavy reliance on oil and gas were also discussed at the investor conference. Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli, speaking at one of the roundtables, warned that natural gas, which Malaysia depends on for electricity, is limited. “If we continue at the current rate of gas consumption in our electricity sector, there will come a time in the future when we have to start thinking about importing LNG (liquefied natural gas),” he said. Malaysia has long depended on the oil and gas sector as its main source of energy and revenue. On 91 percent of the country’s energy comes from fossil fuels. It’s the second largest oil producer in Southeast Asia and the world’s third-largest LNG exporter. “The best way for us to loosen this dependency is to push for more alternatives and substitutes to gas,” Rafizi said. One option being considered by the state is the use of biomass energy derived from organic matter which, in the case of Malaysia, includes that of agricultural waste, palm oil and forest residues. “The technology is there and it is in our system. It’s just that before, it was, in my opinion, left to the industry to make that decision.” The government should play an increasing role in steering Malaysia towards clean energy and staying competitive, Rafizi said. This could take the form of larger incentives and subsidies. “If we were to let the market reorient itself and wait for organic growth, we wouldn’t be able to maintain the growth and pace we need to become a regional leader. [in green energy].”

