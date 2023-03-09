



GLOBAL STOCK EXCHANGES RING THE BELL FOR GENDER EQUALITY FOR WOMEN IN ETFS Press release London/New York/Toronto/Hong Kong, March 8, 2023 Women in ETFs (WE) celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with chapter events and ringing ceremonies in exchanges around the world entire. Women’s History Month (March 2023) and International Women’s Day (8 March 2023) celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, their contribution to society and provide a time to reflect on the work that remains to be done to achieve gender parity. For the ninth consecutive year, a global collaboration between exchanges around the world plans to ring the opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023). The events take place during the month of March to raise awareness of the business case for women’s economic empowerment and opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development. Over the years, over 100 exchanges have participated in this global initiative to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, in our communities and the benefits of doing so. The theme for International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023), is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. This theme is based on the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), priority theme Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls. Women’s leadership in ETFs notes: This year’s theme, International Women’s Day, Innovation for a Gender Equal Future, celebrates the advancements that digital technology is opening new doors for the global empowerment of women, girls and marginalized groups. Annual Bell Ringing Events are the most global initiative WE participates in each year, providing a unique opportunity to welcome WE leadership teams, members and corporate sponsors to hear guest speakers present analysis of leveraging diversity and women’s economic empowerment. Members of Women in ETF will participate in ringing events on exchanges in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. There is still a long way to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue making progress towards this important goal. Women in ETFs is the premier women’s group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is an organization that brings together more than 8,500 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia. – Pacific for: CONNECT : Create career advancement opportunities for women by expanding relationships between women and men in the ETF industry.

: Create career advancement opportunities for women by expanding relationships between women and men in the ETF industry. SUPPORT : Offering advice to the current generation and the next generation of women in ETFs.

: Offering advice to the current generation and the next generation of women in ETFs. INSPIRE: WE achieves this by hosting events in our chapters around the world that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and sharing ideas in the industry and beyond. All women and men are invited to join Women in ETFs – Click here Website: www.womeninetfs.com Twitter: @WomeninETFs LinkedIn: Women in ETFs Contact: [email protected] LOCATION SOTCK EXCHANGE Argentina Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets (BYMA) Armenia Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) Australia Australian Securities Exchange Australia Who-X Austria Vienna Stock Exchange Bahrain Bahrain Stock Exchange Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange Bangladesh Chittagong Stock Exchange Belarus Belarusian currency and stock exchange Belgium Euronext Brussels Bolivia Bolivian stock market Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange Brazil B3 (Brazil Bolsa Balcao) Canada NEO Share Exchange Canada Toronto Stock Exchange Chile Santiago Stock Exchange China Shanghai Stock Exchange China Shenzhen Stock Exchange China Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Colombia Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) Costa Rica National Stock Exchange Ivory Coast Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM) Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange Democratic Republic of Congo Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Nasdaq Copenhagen Ecuador Quito Stock Exchange Egypt The Egyptian Stock Exchange The Savior El Salvador stock market Estonia Nasdaq Tallinn Ethiopia Ethiopia Stock Exchange Finland Nasdaq Helsinki France EuronextParis Georgia Georgia Stock Exchange Germany German Stock Exchange Greece Athens Stock Exchange Iceland Nasdaq Iceland India BSE India NSE Indonesia Indonesia Stock Exchange Iraq Iraq Stock Exchange Ireland Euronext Dublin Israel Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Italy Italian scholarship Jamaica Jamaica Stock Exchange Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange Jordan Amman Stock Exchange Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Kenya Nairobi Stock Exchange Korea Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) Kuwait Kuwait Stock Exchange Latvia Nasdaq Riga Lebanon Beirut Stock Exchange Lithuania Nasdaq Vilnius Luxemburg Luxembourg Stock Exchange Malaysia bursa malaysia Mexico Mexican stock market Mongolia Mongolia Stock Exchange Burma Yangon Stock Exchange Namibia Namibia Stock Exchange Nepal Nepal Scholarship Limited The Netherlands Euronext Amsterdam New Zealand New Zealand Stock Exchange Nigeria Nigerian scholarship Norway Oslo Stock Exchange Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange Palestine Palestine Stock Exchange Panama Panama Stock Exchange Peru Lima Stock Exchange Philippines Philippines Stock Exchange Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Portugal Euronext Lisbon Qatar Qatar Stock Exchange Romania Bucharest Stock Exchange Russia MOEX Moscow Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Serbia Belgrade Stock Exchange Singapore Singapore Stock Exchange Slovenia Ljubljana Stock Exchange South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange Spain Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets (BME) Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange Tanzania Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC Israel Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Italy Italian scholarship Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange Korea Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) Kuwait Kuwait Stock Exchange Burma Yangon Stock Exchange Nepal Nepal Scholarship Limited Singapore Singapore Stock Exchange Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange Thailand Thailand Stock Exchange (SET) UNITED KINGDOM London Stock Exchange WE EX WE CBOE Yemen Yemeni Institute of Administrators WOMEN IN ETF CHAPTERS ASIA PACIFIC CANADA EMEA UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA – MELBOURNEAUSTRALIA – SYDNEYHONG KONGINDEJAPANSININGAPORE TORONTO EUROPEBELGIUMFRANCEGERMANYIRELANDITALYLUXEMBOURG*NETHERLANDSPOLAND*SPAIN*SWEDEN*SWITZERLANDUNITED KINGDOM MIDDLE EASTISRAEL* AFRICANIGERIA*SOUTH AFRICA *COUNTRIES WITH CITY CONNECTIONS BOSTONCHICAGODENVERNEW YORKPHILADELPHIAPHOENIXSAN FRANCISCOSCALIFORNIA SOUTHERN*SOUTHERN UNITED STATESSWASHINGTON DC *CHAPTER IN DEVELOPMENT To learn more about our organization and mission, please visit womeninetfs.com. Women and men are invited to apply to become members of https://womeninetfs.com/page/REGISTRATION Interested in sponsoring Women in ETFs https://womeninetfs.com/page/sponsorshiplandingpage Deborah Fuhr Founder, Board Member and Co-Chair of Women in ETFs EMEA

Mobile: +44 777 5823 111

E-mail: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tradersmagazine.com/am/stock-exchanges-globally-ring-bell-for-gender-equality/

