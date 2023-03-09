Connect with us

Business

Global stock exchanges ring the bell for gender equality

London/New York/Toronto/Hong Kong, March 8, 2023 Women in ETFs (WE) celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with chapter events and ringing ceremonies in exchanges around the world entire.

Women’s History Month (March 2023) and International Women’s Day (8 March 2023) celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, their contribution to society and provide a time to reflect on the work that remains to be done to achieve gender parity.

For the ninth consecutive year, a global collaboration between exchanges around the world plans to ring the opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023). The events take place during the month of March to raise awareness of the business case for women’s economic empowerment and opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

Over the years, over 100 exchanges have participated in this global initiative to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, in our communities and the benefits of doing so. The theme for International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023), is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. This theme is based on the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), priority theme Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Women’s leadership in ETFs notes: This year’s theme, International Women’s Day, Innovation for a Gender Equal Future, celebrates the advancements that digital technology is opening new doors for the global empowerment of women, girls and marginalized groups. Annual Bell Ringing Events are the most global initiative WE participates in each year, providing a unique opportunity to welcome WE leadership teams, members and corporate sponsors to hear guest speakers present analysis of leveraging diversity and women’s economic empowerment. Members of Women in ETF will participate in ringing events on exchanges in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. There is still a long way to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue making progress towards this important goal.

Women in ETFs is the premier women’s group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is an organization that brings together more than 8,500 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia. – Pacific for:

  • CONNECT: Create career advancement opportunities for women by expanding relationships between women and men in the ETF industry.
  • SUPPORT: Offering advice to the current generation and the next generation of women in ETFs.
  • INSPIRE: WE achieves this by hosting events in our chapters around the world that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and sharing ideas in the industry and beyond.

All women and men are invited to join Women in ETFs – Click here

Website: www.womeninetfs.com

Twitter: @WomeninETFs

LinkedIn: Women in ETFs

Contact: [email protected]

LOCATION SOTCK EXCHANGE
Argentina Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets (BYMA)
Armenia Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX)
Australia Australian Securities Exchange
Australia Who-X
Austria Vienna Stock Exchange
Bahrain Bahrain Stock Exchange
Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange
Bangladesh Chittagong Stock Exchange
Belarus Belarusian currency and stock exchange
Belgium Euronext Brussels
Bolivia Bolivian stock market
Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange
Brazil B3 (Brazil Bolsa Balcao)
Canada NEO Share Exchange
Canada Toronto Stock Exchange
Chile Santiago Stock Exchange
China Shanghai Stock Exchange
China Shenzhen Stock Exchange
China Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Colombia Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC)
Costa Rica National Stock Exchange
Ivory Coast Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM)
Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange
Democratic Republic of Congo Democratic Republic of Congo
Denmark Nasdaq Copenhagen
Ecuador Quito Stock Exchange
Egypt The Egyptian Stock Exchange
The Savior El Salvador stock market
Estonia Nasdaq Tallinn
Ethiopia Ethiopia Stock Exchange
Finland Nasdaq Helsinki
France EuronextParis
Georgia Georgia Stock Exchange
Germany German Stock Exchange
Greece Athens Stock Exchange
Iceland Nasdaq Iceland
India BSE
India NSE
Indonesia Indonesia Stock Exchange
Iraq Iraq Stock Exchange
Ireland Euronext Dublin
Israel Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Italy Italian scholarship
Jamaica Jamaica Stock Exchange
Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange
Jordan Amman Stock Exchange
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
Kenya Nairobi Stock Exchange
Korea Korea Stock Exchange (KRX)
Kuwait Kuwait Stock Exchange
Latvia Nasdaq Riga
Lebanon Beirut Stock Exchange
Lithuania Nasdaq Vilnius
Luxemburg Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Malaysia bursa malaysia
Mexico Mexican stock market
Mongolia Mongolia Stock Exchange
Burma Yangon Stock Exchange
Namibia Namibia Stock Exchange
Nepal Nepal Scholarship Limited
The Netherlands Euronext Amsterdam
New Zealand New Zealand Stock Exchange
Nigeria Nigerian scholarship
Norway Oslo Stock Exchange
Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange
Palestine Palestine Stock Exchange
Panama Panama Stock Exchange
Peru Lima Stock Exchange
Philippines Philippines Stock Exchange
Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
Portugal Euronext Lisbon
Qatar Qatar Stock Exchange
Romania Bucharest Stock Exchange
Russia MOEX Moscow
Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange
Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
Serbia Belgrade Stock Exchange
Singapore Singapore Stock Exchange
Slovenia Ljubljana Stock Exchange
South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Spain Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets (BME)
Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange
Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm
Swiss SIX Swiss Stock Exchange
Tanzania Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC
Thailand Thailand Stock Exchange (SET)
UNITED KINGDOM London Stock Exchange
WE EX
WE CBOE
Yemen Yemeni Institute of Administrators
WOMEN IN ETF CHAPTERS
ASIA PACIFIC CANADA EMEA UNITED STATES
AUSTRALIA – MELBOURNEAUSTRALIA – SYDNEYHONG KONGINDEJAPANSININGAPORE TORONTO EUROPEBELGIUMFRANCEGERMANYIRELANDITALYLUXEMBOURG*NETHERLANDSPOLAND*SPAIN*SWEDEN*SWITZERLANDUNITED KINGDOM MIDDLE EASTISRAEL* AFRICANIGERIA*SOUTH AFRICA *COUNTRIES WITH CITY CONNECTIONS BOSTONCHICAGODENVERNEW YORKPHILADELPHIAPHOENIXSAN FRANCISCOSCALIFORNIA SOUTHERN*SOUTHERN UNITED STATESSWASHINGTON DC *CHAPTER IN DEVELOPMENT

To learn more about our organization and mission, please visit womeninetfs.com.

Women and men are invited to apply to become members of https://womeninetfs.com/page/REGISTRATION

Interested in sponsoring Women in ETFs https://womeninetfs.com/page/sponsorshiplandingpage

Deborah Fuhr

Founder, Board Member and Co-Chair of Women in ETFs EMEA
Mobile: +44 777 5823 111
E-mail: [email protected]

