Global stock exchanges ring the bell for gender equality
GLOBAL STOCK EXCHANGES RING THE BELL FOR GENDER EQUALITY FOR WOMEN IN ETFS
Press release
London/New York/Toronto/Hong Kong, March 8, 2023 Women in ETFs (WE) celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with chapter events and ringing ceremonies in exchanges around the world entire.
Women’s History Month (March 2023) and International Women’s Day (8 March 2023) celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, their contribution to society and provide a time to reflect on the work that remains to be done to achieve gender parity.
For the ninth consecutive year, a global collaboration between exchanges around the world plans to ring the opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023). The events take place during the month of March to raise awareness of the business case for women’s economic empowerment and opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.
Over the years, over 100 exchanges have participated in this global initiative to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, in our communities and the benefits of doing so. The theme for International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023 (IWD 2023), is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. This theme is based on the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), priority theme Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.
Women’s leadership in ETFs notes: This year’s theme, International Women’s Day, Innovation for a Gender Equal Future, celebrates the advancements that digital technology is opening new doors for the global empowerment of women, girls and marginalized groups. Annual Bell Ringing Events are the most global initiative WE participates in each year, providing a unique opportunity to welcome WE leadership teams, members and corporate sponsors to hear guest speakers present analysis of leveraging diversity and women’s economic empowerment. Members of Women in ETF will participate in ringing events on exchanges in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. There is still a long way to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue making progress towards this important goal.
Women in ETFs is the premier women’s group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is an organization that brings together more than 8,500 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers in the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia. – Pacific for:
- CONNECT: Create career advancement opportunities for women by expanding relationships between women and men in the ETF industry.
- SUPPORT: Offering advice to the current generation and the next generation of women in ETFs.
- INSPIRE: WE achieves this by hosting events in our chapters around the world that support our goals of education, networking, philanthropy and sharing ideas in the industry and beyond.
All women and men are invited to join Women in ETFs – Click here
Website: www.womeninetfs.com
Twitter: @WomeninETFs
LinkedIn: Women in ETFs
Contact: [email protected]
|LOCATION
|SOTCK EXCHANGE
|Argentina
|Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets (BYMA)
|Armenia
|Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX)
|Australia
|Australian Securities Exchange
|Australia
|Who-X
|Austria
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|Bahrain
|Bahrain Stock Exchange
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka Stock Exchange
|Bangladesh
|Chittagong Stock Exchange
|Belarus
|Belarusian currency and stock exchange
|Belgium
|Euronext Brussels
|Bolivia
|Bolivian stock market
|Botswana
|Botswana Stock Exchange
|Brazil
|B3 (Brazil Bolsa Balcao)
|Canada
|NEO Share Exchange
|Canada
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|Chile
|Santiago Stock Exchange
|China
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|China
|Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|China
|Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
|Colombia
|Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC)
|Costa Rica
|National Stock Exchange
|Ivory Coast
|Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM)
|Croatia
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|Denmark
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Ecuador
|Quito Stock Exchange
|Egypt
|The Egyptian Stock Exchange
|The Savior
|El Salvador stock market
|Estonia
|Nasdaq Tallinn
|Ethiopia
|Ethiopia Stock Exchange
|Finland
|Nasdaq Helsinki
|France
|EuronextParis
|Georgia
|Georgia Stock Exchange
|Germany
|German Stock Exchange
|Greece
|Athens Stock Exchange
|Iceland
|Nasdaq Iceland
|India
|BSE
|India
|NSE
|Indonesia
|Indonesia Stock Exchange
|Iraq
|Iraq Stock Exchange
|Ireland
|Euronext Dublin
|Kenya
|Nairobi Stock Exchange
|Korea
|Korea Stock Exchange (KRX)
|Kuwait
|Kuwait Stock Exchange
|Latvia
|Nasdaq Riga
|Lebanon
|Beirut Stock Exchange
|Lithuania
|Nasdaq Vilnius
|Luxemburg
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|Malaysia
|bursa malaysia
|Mexico
|Mexican stock market
|Mongolia
|Mongolia Stock Exchange
|Namibia
|Namibia Stock Exchange
|The Netherlands
|Euronext Amsterdam
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Stock Exchange
|Nigeria
|Nigerian scholarship
|Norway
|Oslo Stock Exchange
|Pakistan
|Pakistan Stock Exchange
|Palestine
|Palestine Stock Exchange
|Panama
|Panama Stock Exchange
|Peru
|Lima Stock Exchange
|Philippines
|Philippines Stock Exchange
|Poland
|Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
|Portugal
|Euronext Lisbon
|Qatar
|Qatar Stock Exchange
|Romania
|Bucharest Stock Exchange
|Russia
|MOEX Moscow
|Rwanda
|Rwanda Stock Exchange
|Saudi Arabia
|Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
|Serbia
|Belgrade Stock Exchange
|Slovenia
|Ljubljana Stock Exchange
|South Africa
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|Spain
|Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets (BME)
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo Stock Exchange
|Tanzania
|Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC
|Thailand
|Thailand Stock Exchange (SET)
|UNITED KINGDOM
|London Stock Exchange
|WE
|EX
|WE
|CBOE
|Yemen
|Yemeni Institute of Administrators
|WOMEN IN ETF CHAPTERS
|ASIA PACIFIC
|CANADA
|EMEA
|UNITED STATES
|AUSTRALIA – MELBOURNEAUSTRALIA – SYDNEYHONG KONGINDEJAPANSININGAPORE
|TORONTO
|EUROPEBELGIUMFRANCEGERMANYIRELANDITALYLUXEMBOURG*NETHERLANDSPOLAND*SPAIN*SWEDEN*SWITZERLANDUNITED KINGDOM MIDDLE EASTISRAEL* AFRICANIGERIA*SOUTH AFRICA *COUNTRIES WITH CITY CONNECTIONS
|BOSTONCHICAGODENVERNEW YORKPHILADELPHIAPHOENIXSAN FRANCISCOSCALIFORNIA SOUTHERN*SOUTHERN UNITED STATESSWASHINGTON DC *CHAPTER IN DEVELOPMENT
To learn more about our organization and mission, please visit womeninetfs.com.
Women and men are invited to apply to become members of https://womeninetfs.com/page/REGISTRATION
Interested in sponsoring Women in ETFs https://womeninetfs.com/page/sponsorshiplandingpage
Deborah Fuhr
Founder, Board Member and Co-Chair of Women in ETFs EMEA
Mobile: +44 777 5823 111
E-mail: [email protected]
|
