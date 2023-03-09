Business
Actions end mixed as Powell wraps up testimony amid continued job strength
U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, following two job offers that showed the labor market remains tight amid persistent inflation.
Wall Street also heard from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning. Powell went on to stress that “no decision” was made on the size of the Fed’s next interest rate hike at its March policy meeting.
“When we say we will review the full data, that will include these next reports. We will analyze carefully. We have not made a decision on the March meeting. The most important thing is that we are not on a predefined path” , Powell said. on his second day of testimony before Congress.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) ended the day up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) decreased by 0.2%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.4%.
Bond yields rose slightly in line with a stronger dollar. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose to 3.98% on Wednesday.
WE stocks fell Tuesday after Powell said during his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee that interest rates could rise more than expected as the Fed continues its persistent fight against inflation.
Powell’s comments on Capitol Hill sparked a 1.5% selloff in shares, according to JP Morgans’ trading desk. Tuesday’s losses saw all sectors fall, with financials and real estate posting the biggest declines of the day.
Treasury yields were higher, with the 2-year yield rising above 5%, while the spread between 10-year and 2-year US Treasury yields reversed for the first time since September 1981. According to Deutsche Bank strategists, reaching this level signals that a recession could be underway or has occurred within a maximum of eight months.
Powell’s speech indicates that the Fed will rely heavily on short-term data for upcoming rate decisions, Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, wrote in a note Wednesday morning.
“With January’s macro data printing mostly on the hawkish side, Friday’s NFP and next Tuesday’s CPI are the most critical catalysts for the Fed’s 25 to 50 basis point decision,” Feroli added.
Still, on the economic data side, monthly ADPs read on private payroll growth rose 242,000 in February, above consensus expectations for 200,000. ADP also tracked worker wage growth which remained in place, which slowed to 7.2% last month, the slowest pace of growth in the past year.
There is a trade-off in the labor market right now, said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP, written in the press release. “We are seeing robust hiring, which is good for the economy and workers, but wage growth is still quite high. The modest slowdown in wage increases, on its own, should not bring down the short-term inflation.
Meanwhile, the U.S. monthly international trade deficit widened to $68.3 billion in January, below the consensus deficit of $68.7 billion, as imports rose more than exports, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau.
Another highlight on Wednesday morning was the January job openings report, which fell to 10.82 million, down from the upwardly revised 11.2 million openings the previous month. , THE Bureau of Labor Statistics report. The construction, leisure, hospitality and finance sectors saw significant declines in job vacancies.
“While January’s JOLTS report shows job openings are headed in the right direction for the Fed, the decline is far too modest to provide any convincing that labor market conditions are cooling enough to bring inflation down,” wrote Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics. in a statement after publication.
The February jobs report released on Friday will contain more clues about the strength of the economy. Economists expect 215,000 new jobs to be added to the economy, a slower pace than January’s explosive 517,000 job creations.
The unemployment rate should remain at 3.4%. Another key reading will be wage growth, with a 0.3% month-over-month increase in projected average hourly earnings and 4.7% over the past year.
In individual stock moves, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) gained more than 2% on Wednesday after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffets Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly 6 million shares of the oil company in recent days, increasing his stake in the company to 200.2 million shares worth $12.2 billion.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRUD) shares rose 3% on Wednesday after the security software provider reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations and released stronger guidance for the fiscal first quarter.
Tesla Stock (TSLA) fell 3% under Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik reduced his rating on the stock from buy to hold, citing “based on misplaced fears of a price war seems to have been accepted by the market,” Yanoshik noted. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation in the Model Y SUV because of a problem with its steering wheels.
