Stock market will crash in 60 days, warns bestselling author on Lehman collapse





After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the bank was not done with raising rates, a market expert warned a crash could occur within days. “They’re catching up, and while they were doing quantitative easing in 2021, inflation started to rage and now they’re trying to catch up,” Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald said Wednesday. in “Mornings with Maria”. “Our 21 Lehman Systemic Risk Indicators that look at stocks and credit point to one of the highest 60-day probabilities of a stock market crash,” said McDonald, also known for writing a bestselling book on Lehman Brothers. . collapse, warned. The withdrawal of capital from middle-class families has been “dramatic”, McDonald said, as the Fed continues its most aggressive rate hike campaign since the 1980s to crush decades-high inflation. Although the consumer price index has slowly fallen from a peak of 9.1% reached last June, it is still about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average. BUFFETT’S BERKSHIRE STORES IN MORE WESTERN OIL STOCKS On Tuesday, Powell stressed on Capitol Hill that central bank policymakers are ready to accelerate the pace of rate hikes, as they expect to go higher than previously thought. “The latest economic data is stronger than expected, suggesting that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than expected,” Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee. “If all the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to accelerate the pace of rate hikes.” McDonald’s argued that for every 1% increase in rates, $50 billion is taken “out of the pockets of middle-class families.” “Car loans right now are approaching 14%, almost 20% of car loans are thousand a month, and so middle-class families are getting hammered here,” the expert pointed out. “So consumer pressures are fierce, but at the high end, the rich are doing well with excess savings and higher interest rates.” According to the founder of Bear Traps Report, the average American investor is making a smarter decision by recognizing that they now have a choice between stocks and bonds – and one might currently be more profitable than the other. “Ten million in cash today generates $510,000 a year in Treasury bills. Wow. Think about it: a year ago you said it was $70,000. We have to do the math here, common sense “, explained McDonald. “You’ve been in the market for two years in this dumb croc stock that got nowhere, the most crowded trade in the world. You’re flat out after two years, and now you’re looking at a money market fund or a one-year treasury bill, and you get $510,000 in risk-free interest where a year ago you got 70.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The trigger for the stock market crash, he further predicted, will come from S&P’s missing earnings estimates. “Everyone is waiting, [Wall] Street expects $226, that’s the price of perfection. So what’s happening is when we downgrade jobs over the next two or three months, it’s going to challenge S&P earnings, and S&P earnings are probably $190, so that’s going to trigger it “McDonald said. LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Megan Henney of FOX Business contributed to this report.

