Stock Market News Today Indexes end mixed as investors assess economic data

Last updated at 4:01 PM EST

Stock indices ended today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) gained 0.14% and 0.52%, respectively. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.18%.

Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 3.98%, a slight increase of one basis point. Similarly, the two-year Treasury yield also rose, hovering around 5.06%.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve has updated its latest GDPNow reading, allowing it to estimate real-time GDP growth. The nowcast becomes more accurate as more economic data is released throughout the quarter. Currently, he estimates that the economy will grow about 2.6% in the first quarter. That’s higher than its previous estimate of 2%, which can be attributed to this morning’s employment reports.

Nevertheless, inflation continues to be a problem around the world. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what real GDP growth will be and how it develops as the higher rates begin to impact the economy.

Last Updated: 2:00 PM EST

Stocks are in the red heading into the final two hours of today’s trading session. At 2:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.6%, 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Jerome Powell caused a stir yesterday after announcing that he expected interest rates to climb higher than initially expected. However, north of the border, the Bank of Canada has decided to keep interest rates unchanged today at 4.5%.

As borrowing rates between the two countries diverge, a higher federal funds rate will strengthen the US dollar against the Canadian dollar. Indeed, the USD/CAD exchange rate went from CAN$1.36 to CAN$1.38 since yesterday.

This is good news for US importers, as the appreciation of the US dollar will lower the prices of the goods they buy from Canada, which is the country’s largest trading partner. Moreover, it is also good for Canadian exporters as it will increase the demand for their products.

This could theoretically help dampen inflation in the United States, even if the exchange rate is only a small piece of the puzzle.

Last updated: 11:13 a.m. EST

Stock indices are mixed so far in today’s trading session. At 11:13 a.m. EST, the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down 0.2%.

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its JOLTs Job Openings report, which helps measure job vacancies in the United States.

Although below the peak of 11.855 million, job openings are still near their highs. Nonetheless, job vacancies are down overall, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues as rates continue to rise as growth slows.

Also, it is important to remember that this data is for January, which makes it a lagging indicator. Since then, many companies have announced that they will reduce their workforce in order to reduce costs.

Last Updated: 10:00 AM EST

U.S. stocks opened cautiously higher on Wednesday after Tuesday’s selloff induced by Powell’s remarks. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.1% and 0.08% while the S&P 500 (SPX) were down 0.02%, respectively, as of 9:30 a.m. EST on March 8.

Meanwhile, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed demand for mortgages rose 7.4% in the last week ending March 3. Demand for buyouts and refinancing increased, pushing the MBA index up 7.4% to 201.5 for the week ending March. 3 of the previous week.

The ADP jobs report for February said job growth remained strong, rising 242,000 from 106,000 in January versus a consensus of 200,000. However, annual earnings rose 7.2% year-over-year, down slightly from a 7.3% pace in January and December.

Trade deficit data showed the trade deficit widened 1.6% in January to $68.3 billion and was in line with consensus forecasts. While imports rose 3% to $325.8 billion in January, exports rose 3.4% to $257.5 billion.

First published: 5:30 a.m. EST

US futures are trading slightly higher on Wednesday after markets digested the latest hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell last night. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.05%, 0.06%, and 0.09%, respectively, as of 5:00 a.m. EST, March 8.

In his speech to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Powell stated the possible need for higher interest rate hikes in the future to rein in stubbornly high inflation. After the speech, markets are digesting a 50 basis point rate hike at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), scheduled for March 21-22, 2023. Market rate expectations terminals have now jumped between 5.50% and 5.75. %.

Today, traders eagerly await comments from Fed Chairs before the House Financial Services Committee. Additionally, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will share his views on the labor market later today.

On the economic front, the first U.S. jobless claims will be released on March 9, followed by February reports on nonfarm payrolls, labor force participation rate and unemployment rate on March 10. Traders are surely hoping that the United States created fewer jobs in February, which could force the Fed to reassess its current hawkish stance.

On the earnings front, fewer companies are reporting this week, with results from Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Campbell’s Soup (New York Stock Exchange: CPB), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) expected today.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading mixed today following Powell’s speech on the need for tighter monetary policy.

Asia-Pacific markets remain volatile

The majority of Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in the red today on concerns about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at the upcoming FOMC meeting.

After a volatile day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indexes closed down 2.35% and 0.06%, respectively. While the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 0.32%.

In contrast, the Japanese Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up 0.48% and 0.30%, respectively.

Interested in more economic information? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure