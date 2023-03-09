The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange offers a closed-loop system

When the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Israel’s only public exchange, announced that it had drafted a regulation-friendly crypto trading proposal on February 27, it echoed across the crypto industry. as a step forward for crypto adoption. However, some pundits presented the proposal as a somewhat disappointing update to the current crypto landscape in Israel.

In short, the TASE proposes that only licensed brokerages act as fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, aided by licensed crypto trading providers. The exchange said it designed the framework to mitigate risk and strengthen consumer protection. Without a specific time frame, the proposal will be sent for approval by the TASE Board of Directors once public comments have been submitted.

How TASE plans to conduct crypto trading

Non-Banking Members (NBMs) of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will play a vital role in the crypto trading services offered. An NBM is an Israeli broker authorized by TASE. The official list show six TASE member brokerage firms, including UBS Securities Israel, Meitav Trade and Fair Financial Technologies. If the proposal is passed by the board, these brokers will engage with two functions, a licensed crypto trading service provider and a licensed crypto custodian, to enable clients to deposit and withdraw from fiat money to be used for crypto investments.

When a client wants to trade with crypto, they will need to start by depositing fiat money, Israeli shekels, or a foreign currency into their brokerage account. The broker will then deposit the same amount (still in fiat) into an omnibus account with the licensed crypto trading provider, or crypto exchange.

As soon as the client places the order to buy cryptocurrency, the actual purchase will be executed at the crypto exchange through the omnibus account. It will also be recorded in the client’s brokerage account. Conversely, when a sell order is initiated, the crypto trading platform will sell the coins and send the sum to the same omnibus account as the fiat currency. From there, the same amount will be deposited into the brokerage’s client account.

One step forward

The exchange sees a regulatory framework for crypto trading as a way to bring the Israeli capital market up to international standards, according to the announcement, which reads:

TASE believes that aligning local regulations with international regulations will attract more foreign investment and foreign investment and foreign investors to the Israeli market, while allowing the Israeli public to invest locally, through supervised institutions.

Ben Samocha, CEO and co-founder of educational crypto platform CryptoJungle, mentioned enabling crypto trading for licensed brokers as another milestone for crypto adoption in Israel. According to him, the TASE proposal shows that the reputation of the crypto industry is back after the scandals surrounding FTX and Celsius damaged its credibility and trust.

Display in the lobby of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Source: Twitter

Leading brokers such as Excellence and Meitav Trade provide services to hundreds of thousands of Israelis, Samocha said, adding that they have received many requests to offer crypto services, especially over the past two last years.

While the nature of the TASE solution will make cryptocurrency more accessible as an investment vehicle, Samocha pointed out that it is not the best solution for the end user:

Users will only be able to deposit and withdraw fiat, not crypto. The crypto itself will be owned by a third party. Although this is a step in the right direction, we still have a long way to go.

Mark Smargon, founder and CEO of blockchain-based payment platform Fuse, agreed that the proposal didn’t improve anything for customers themselves. Since the proposal only includes licensed brokerages that are members of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Smargon believes it won’t have much impact on non-public companies or banks.

two steps back

Digging into the technical details of the proposal, Smargon pointed out that it was primarily about buying crypto in a closed-loop system. The idea of ​​self-custody goes away with the TASE proposal, and users would have to invest in crypto through a number of brokers and custodians. This misses out on the technological advantage of blockchain and only allows users to speculate on asset prices, he added.

Smargon pointed to the disappointing impact the proposal would potentially have on the local crypto ecosystem, as only a handful of licenses have been issued while general bank acceptance is low. He said:

If the goal is to create clarity with listed companies that want to provide crypto trading to their clients by giving a handful of centralized, authorized entities the rights to all brokerage and custody, then this looks like a one step forward and two steps back.

In addition to drafting a crypto trading framework that prioritizes tighter investor protection oversight, TASE is also working to advance blockchain adoption within the country’s financial ecosystem. Working with Israel’s Ministry of Finance, digital asset custodial service provider Fireblocks and US-based technology provider VMware, TASE plans to pilot a blockchain-backed platform for trading digital assets. digital bonds.

Due to be completed at the end of March, the pilot project will see participating banks receive a new round of tokenized government bonds in their e-wallets through the newly developed platform, transferring money held in digital currencies to the government’s digital wallet. Israeli.

Shira Greenberg, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, released an in-depth report titled Regulating the Digital Assets Sector’s Roadmap for Policy that focuses on the rise of digital currencies and how policymakers can address the legal aspect of cryptography. Greenberg recommended strict licensing requirements for trading providers and cryptocurrency issuers to protect investors.