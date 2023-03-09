Syndio partners with the London Stock Exchange Marketplace





Today Syndio, the leading provider of workplace equity platforms, announces that it has joined the London Stock Exchange Issuer Services Marketplace. Syndios’ workplace equity platform will expand the ESG tools available in the market, being part of a group of trusted third-party service providers that provide curated services to over 2,000 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange . At a time of increased pressure from investors and regulators for companies to implement pay transparency and diversity and inclusion initiatives. This membership expands the suite of ESG tools that the London Stock Exchange makes available to its listed companies to help them meet their rapidly growing needs. Through its landmark PayEQ and a suite of products and services, Syndio provides technology and expert guidance to help companies measure, achieve and maintain all facets of workplace fairness – from fair hiring of talent to their fair compensation, retention and promotion. Its team of data scientists, legal experts and client advocates will enable companies on the London Stock Exchange to promote, retain and reward employees with data-driven insights. At the announcement, CEO of Syndios, Maria Colacurcio, says: To be trusted to serve so many important listed companies across the London Stock Exchange is an exciting opportunity and a testament to the indispensable power that workplace fairness now has in the corporate world. We look forward to connecting our world-class, expert-backed technology with companies that care about achieving and sustaining workplace equity. Ritu Mohanka, Managing Director EMEA, added: It is rewarding and exciting to be the workplace equity solution in the London Stock Exchange’s issuer services market. We’ve seen companies in the UK and Europe start to build momentum around workplace fairness issues, and help listed companies in one of the region’s largest economies to impactful policies is inspiring. This announcement marks an important step on the path to transparency for all businesses. Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange will have privileged access to Syndio’s Workplace Equity Platform, which includes: PayEQ – analyze, solve and prevent pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity or any other demographic.

PayEQ Pay Finder – ensure salaries are competitive and fair with real-time salary information for every new hire, promotion and transfer.

OppEQ – analyze hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more. to identify the root causes of inequalities and pay gaps and create action plans for improvement.

Expert Advisors – A team of data scientists, technology experts and legal professionals who specialize in workplace fairness and provide ongoing advice on best practices, global legal compliance and setting DEI targets to ESG and human capital disclosures. If you are interested in achieving workplace equity in your organization, visit here to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ffnews.com/newsarticle/syndio-partners-with-london-stock-exchange-marketplace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos