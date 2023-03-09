Business
Financing the transition: why not a Scottish scholarship?
An old friend of mine, a Norwegian by the name of Reidar Niemi who ran the Stolt Nielsens submarine business in Aberdeen in the early 80s, once asked me what was wrong with your Scottish banks (expletive deleted) .
He was expressing his astonishment at the apparent reluctance of these banks to get involved in the growth of the underwater industry here. His question was entirely appropriate and, as history has demonstrated, with nearly all major submarine players such as Subsea 7 and Technip now being held overseas, the lack of meaningful support from banks came home, although I strongly suspect they don’t care.
This lack of financial support was not limited to the contracting party or vessel owner of the submarine sector, but was also evident in other areas and especially high value equipment. How did Norway develop engineering empires like the massive Kongsberg Group? Why have Scottish companies never really made inroads into making complex things like wellheads, Christmas trees, and the like?
The simple truth is that this lack of financial support combined with political ideological indifference meant that we never really became a supplier of critical equipment to the sector and when we did, the companies involved generally found themselves turn to foreign funding sources or simply sell yourself to a stranger. company or a private equity firm to be able to finance their next stage of development. It’s surprising how many companies we think of as local are actually held offshore under buyouts or private equity. I am concerned that, according to recent reports, a Scottish supply chain stalwart, the Wood Group, may even be next.
In 2022 Economist magazine published an article in which they said that compared to many of our competitors Britain is a great place to start a business, but a bad place to grow it because too often, equity dries up along the way. Frankly, I’m not even sure this is a good place to start a business, especially if you want to craft something.
As I pointed out in an EV column last year, there is a huge contrast between Scotland and Norway when it comes to financial support infrastructure, notably banks. At last count, Scotland had a private bank for the wealthy. I am not counting the Bank of Scotland as it is now owned by Lloyds. I also pointed out that, on the other hand, Norway has very large commercial banks, some regional ones and several small savings banks. At the end of 2020, 134 banks were operating in Norway, 118 were Norwegian and 16 branches of foreign banks.
Similar financial infrastructures can also be found in other countries, large and small, in Europe. It should also be noted that the availability of start-up and growth capital in the United States appears to remain at a fairly high level given the number of new high-value manufacturing companies that keep popping up in everything from technology from hydrogen to new electric motors to even complete new electric planes and hydrogen fuel cell ships. I gave examples of this in a column last year.
The scale of the level of investment in energy transition technologies in these countries is on a whole other level and it is something that we need to address urgently.
There are sources of capital available to Scottish companies looking to develop and manufacture technologies related to the energy transition, but most often on a small scale and in the form of grants or competitive awards in response to an R&D call. and only in the tens or small hundreds of thousands of pounds from development agencies or government-sponsored organizations such as the Net Zero Technology Centre. The latter is currently offering rewards of up to 500,000 under its open innovation program, which is fine for taking on early-stage development, but what happens when you want to upgrade? ‘ladder ?
There are two things I think Scotland need. First, its own stock exchange for Scottish companies to raise funds there and second, an equivalent of Germany’s Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe which is a network of public banks that can only lend in a geographically defined area and therefore develop relationships close with their customers.
According to a study by Civitas, the remarkable success of the German industrial mittelstand over the past 60 years is directly linked to the overall financial and economic support provided by the German Sparkassen. Mittelstand or small and medium-sized enterprises represent almost 99% of all German companies and are considered the main drivers of innovation.
A study carried out last year by Momentous Change Ltd on the viability and potential of a new Scottish stock exchange noted that the last Scottish stock exchange closed in 1973 and was merged with the London Stock Exchange just before the take-off of the oil and gas industry.
If it had survived, it would have enabled Scottish businesses to raise capital, buy productive assets and grow in Scotland, ensure liquidity and of course help with the overall sourcing process. ‘ladder.
Norway, Denmark and other smaller countries have scholarships for these same reasons and it is no coincidence that they are already outpacing Scotland in the development of energy transition technology.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
