



February monthly turnover on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange more than doubled to $24 billion from $11 billion in January 2023 despite two companies, Axis And Innscordelisting from the stock exchange. Both large-cap stocks have migrated to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) in a move that is expected to unlock value and increase their regional profile, attracting more investors and also benefiting from a host of incentives. The VFEX platform offers a number of incentives, including capital gains tax exemptions and the ability to repatriate funds, which has been a challenge for investors in recent years. Investors participating in VFEX benefit from the ability to freely move capital and dividends, low transaction costs, tax incentives and minimal currency risks. Market watchers argue that migration is likely to continue as counters seek currency and exchange rate stability, in addition to the ability to raise foreign currency capital for their various projects. The number of listings on the VFEX is expected to continue to rise this year due to the existing local currency dynamics and the unpopular political intervention on the ZSE. A number of companies, including African Sun, have already announced their intention to migrate to VFEX. The migration of quality stocks from the ZSE to the VFEX, as opposed to new listings, may, however, harm the viability of the local-currency-denominated exchange, FBC Securities said. Total market value on the ZSE edged up 2.91% from $2.4 trillion to $2.47 trillion during the month of February, although two major counters were delisted . However, in real terms, using an effective exchange rate, market capitalization declined slightly by 7.02% as the local currency depreciated faster than the rate of market capitalization recovery. According to IH Securities, the stock market closed February at a market capitalization of US$2.19 billion, a trend below the five-year average market capitalization of US$4 billion. The average daily value traded for the month of February fell from an equivalent of US$0.39 million in January to US$0.82 million. Total traded volumes also increased by 56% to 14.80 million. On the VFEX, monthly turnover ended February at 614,000 USD, 4% lower than the 640,000 USD recorded in January on the VFEX. However, volumes more than tripled to 4.4 million from 1.8 million the previous month. Market capitalization jumped 58% to $1 billion from $631 million after Axia and Innscor migrated to the stock exchange. We have observed capital appreciation of counters migrating from the ZSE due to exchange rate disparities. We believe this current situation will continue at least in the short term, providing an opportunity for gains for companies moving from ZSE to VFEX, IH Securities said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.african-markets.com/en/stock-markets/zse/zimbabwe-stock-exchange-market-turnover-more-than-doubles

