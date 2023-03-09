Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall Ahead of Jobs Report





Stocks opened higher on Thursday after Labor Department data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank was ready to issue further rate hikes if economic data continued to be strong. But the enthusiasm was short-lived, with major benchmarks falling in afternoon trade as investors cut risk ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated February. jobs report. A quick look at today’s economic data shows that initial jobless claims jumped from 21,000 to 211,000 last week, the most since the week ending December 24. The four-week moving average rose to 197,000 from 193,000 the previous week, its highest level since late January. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Next up is the monthly employment report, which is due to be released before tomorrow’s opening. Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of research at Goldman Sachs, estimates that the United States added 250,000 new jobs above consensus in February. “Job growth tends to remain strong in February when the labor market is tight – we believe some companies are hiring in the spring in anticipation of spring labor shortages – and the Big Four employment indicators Data that we follow have indeed been strong over the month,” says Hatzius. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. The financial sector was the biggest decliner today, losing 4.1% after several banking stocks suffered large losses. Shares of Silvergate Capital (AND (opens in a new tab)) fell 42.0% after the California-based financial firm announced it was closing operations and liquidating the assets of its subsidiary, Silvergate Bank. The lender, which offered a real-time payment system that cryptocurrency customers could use for fast currency transactions, couldn’t escape the chaos enveloping the digital asset space – especially the collapse of crypto exchange FTX . However, SVB Financial Group (SIVB (opens in a new tab)) had an even worse day than silver gate stock, losing more than 60% of its value. Last night the financial services firm said it would take a $2 billion charge due to the sale of treasury bills and other assets. The SIVB also said it would sell about $1.25 billion in common stock and $500 million in depository stock. In response, Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of SVB and its subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank, due to “a deterioration in the bank’s funding, liquidity and profitability”. With regard to the main indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% to 32,254, the S&P500 returned 1.9% to 3,918, and the Nasdaq Compound lost 2.1% to 11,338. The best stocks to sell or avoid As we’ve said many times in this space, investing is a marathon, not a sprint. This is often the reason why we look best stocks to buy or the best ETFs buy from all corners of the market because they offer investors solid long-term opportunities. For example, we recently updated our list of best mid cap stocks to buy, as they are considered the “sweet spot” of investing due to their ability to offer both stability and growth potential. And for income investors, we’re continually updating this list of dividend aristocrats – all 67 best dividend stocks for revenue growth. But it’s also good to take the pulse of positions that might be worth removing from your portfolio. Perhaps a stock has a history of underperformance or the company is struggling with a difficult trading environment. Whatever the reason, there are times when it is better to cut a stock. One place to find red flags is to look at analyst notes. Sell ​​recommendations are rare on Wall Street, but these are the top five stocks to sell or avoid right now, according to the pros.

