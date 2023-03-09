Stock market in jeopardy as retail investors abandon ‘Buy the Dip’ strategy





Eit According to Vanda Research, retail investors are abandoning their “buy the dip” strategy.

This is bad news for the stock market, as it removes an important pillar of support for stock prices.

“This will make broad equity indices more susceptible to the whims of institutional investors,” Vanda said. Retail investors are beginning to pull back from their “buy on the downside” strategy, putting the stock market at risk, according to a Thursday note from Vanda Research. After retail shopping activity hit an all-time high in February, net shopping activity fell below $1 billion a day in early March. Such a drop weakens an important pillar of support for the stock market, according to Vanda, and it makes the market more susceptible to volatile swings. “The key takeaway is that an important pillar of support for this year’s rally is likely to remain weak in the coming weeks. This will make broad equity indices more susceptible to the whims of institutional investors, who overall remain more cautious about the short-term outlook. term.” Vanda said. And while a favorable employment report or CPI data could help revitalize demand for equities from retail investors over the next week, equities still face a tough competitor for investors planning to put some fresh cash to work: bonds. According to Vanda, bonds are starting to offer a sufficiently attractive rate of return that could siphon off retail money that would typically flow into the stock market. Short-term US Treasuries are trading near the 5% level, which is an attractive prospect given that they are as close to risk-free as an investor can get. “With the 10-year US Treasury yield at 4%, the flows suggest growing retail interest in locking in these higher yield levels. For equities, the risk is that retail appetite for bonds could siphon a crucial demand just before the key events in March,” says Vanda. As the stock market adjusts to lower demand from retail investors, institutional players may have more influence over stock prices, and not in a good way. Indeed, the options flow data suggests that institutional investors are becoming more cautious about equities ahead of February’s jobs report and inflation data. “Option streams indicate [institutional investors] have taken a more defensive stance in recent days and will likely avoid increasing risk exposure significantly at least until the FOMC clarifies on March 22,” Vanda concluded. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at the next meeting on March 22 by at least 25 basis points, but officials have indicated they could return to rate hikes of 50 basis points if the US market work continues to strengthen. Either way, don’t count on retail investors to build support for the stock market as long as bond yields remain at such attractive levels.

