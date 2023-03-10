The stock market returned to gains; More banks are having a rough day

Major stock indexes struggled to stay positive and were flat or down by midday Thursday. Investor enthusiasm waned following higher-than-expected initial weekly jobless claims numbers released earlier in the day.







The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 also fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite was nearly flat. The small-cap Russell 2000 fared less well, down 1.2%.

NYSE volume was slightly higher and Nasdaq volume was lower than Wednesday at the same time.

The S&P 500 was battling to stay above its 50-day moving average, after two days below that line. The Dow remains well below its 50 and 21 day lines. The Nasdaq broke above its 21-day line in early trading.

The technology-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust ETF of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) increased by 0.2%. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) fell 0.8%.

Crude oil rose 0.3% to $76.85 a barrel. SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) regained 0.4%. It encountered resistance at its 50-day line.

Bitcoin futures fell 1.8% to $21,725 ​​after Silvergate Capital (AND) announced that he return deposits and close his doors. The bank specializing in cryptocurrency and digital assets. Silvergate stock pared its losses but still fell 17%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 3 basis points to 3.97%.

European stocks were mostly down, with the German DAX unchanged and the Paris CAC down 0.1%. London’s FTSE fell 0.6% to close the trading day.

The initial number of weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 4 stood at 211,000 compared to the consensus of 195,000, compared to 190,000 the previous week. The higher figure gives investors hope that the labor market will slow, allowing the Federal Reserve to ease its rate hikes.

Eyes will be on Friday’s February employment numbers for more labor market insights.

Stock Market Winners: Warehouse Retailer in the Buy Zone

Big BJ Club (B.J.) rose 4.1% and broke out of a cup-with-handle base as the shares widened above a buy point of 76.04. The discount chain reported better-than-expected same-store sales. The shares are in the 5% buy zone reaching 79.84.

UberTechnologies (UBER) reversed course and retreated 1% on a Bloomberg report the ride-sharing company plans to spin off its freight logistics division through a sale or initial public offering. The sale would allow Uber to focus on its ride-sharing and food delivery services.

Prime Industrial Stock General Electric (GE) rose 6.8% after the company reiterated its guidance for 2023 and gave an overview of its aerospace business during its Investor Day on Wednesday. GE was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 at midday.

Work management platform Asana (ASAN) soared more than 22% after reporting both better-than-expected and weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and positive guidance.

S&P 500 breaches critical bank selloff; Jobs report looms

Stock market: two financial stocks fall by more than 30%

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was decimated, falling more than 42% on news it will bid $1.25 billion in stock and suffered a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of its stock portfolio. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company is at its lowest point in nearly three years.

Signature Bank (SBNY) fell 7.4% in the wake of the Silvergate collapse. Signature lost its digital assets amid cryptocurrency issues.

Bank of the First Republic (FRC) garnered more than 13% on a report that Wedbush removed from its list of top ideas.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) has fallen more than 5% and is testing long-term support around 43.

Genesco (GCO) fell more than 12% after the clothing chain reported mixed fourth-quarter results and provided a full-year profit forecast that fell short of expectations.

MongoDB (MDB) fell by more than 7%. The cloud database company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the January quarter, but gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue forecast on Wednesday evening. Analysts expect EPS to decline to 64 cents in the current fiscal year from 81 cents a year earlier.

Etsy (ETSY) fell 4.1% after Jefferies downgraded the stock to the online market for underperforming from the long and cut its price target to 85 from 150. The move sent stocks below the line 200 days, but Etsy cut the losses.

Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com (J.D.) fell more than 11% after reporting a slight drop in fourth-quarter revenue, ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

Swiss credit (CS) fell 1.9% following news it will postpone its 2022 annual report, after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions about the financial company’s 2019 and 2020 restated cash flow statements.

Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock insights on Twitter@IBD_KKoenig.

