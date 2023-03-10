Safaricom leads the Nairobi Stock Exchange rout





SafaricomShares fell 7.1% on Wednesday, helping to lower the total value of listed shares by 70 billion shillings to 1.857 billion shillings. The share price of telecommunications operators closed at 20.90 shillings, against 22.55 shillings on Tuesday and marking a fall in paper wealth of 64 billion shillings. Analysts attributed the sharp drop in Safaricoms share price performance to higher outflows from overseas investors who now anticipate a deeper recession in the global economy than expected. This is not just a Safaricom problem but an emerging and frontier market problem. The consensus is that the recession will now be more severe than expected, noted Wesley Manambo, research analyst at Gengis Capital. Foreign investors are liquidating their positions at any price to build buffers by selling in frontier and emerging markets. They flood the market with more shares than there are takers among local investors, causing the stock price to drop. Safaricom’s stock price is usually the worst hit NSE stock when outsiders flee, boasting both the highest market capitalization and stock turnover according to the latest market statistics. Data shows for example that Safaricom had an average revenue of 2.462 billion shillings between October and December last year, while its average market capitalization was 982.94 billion shillings. Expectations of further interest rate hikes in advanced economies, including the United States, have reignited the reversal of portfolio flows from foreign investors to domestic markets, driving down equity and stock valuations. exchanges in emerging and frontier markets. Domestically, foreign investors have remained net sellers over the past three years, driven on the one hand by the Covid-19 crisis and spooked by a rising interest rate environment on the other. For example, foreign investors recorded outflows of 24.4 billion shillings in 2022 to mark an expansion from net outflows of 10.2 billion shillings a year earlier. Foreign investors, however, cut outflows last month to 382.4 million shillings after selling shares worth 2.86 billion shillings in January. The recent announcement of an interim dividend by Safaricom late last month failed to support the stock. The book close for the dividend is set for Wednesday next week. The interim payment was, however, reduced by 2.4 billion shillings to 058 shillings following a 10% drop in its six-month net profit to September last year, with the drop largely attributable to the increase of the company’s capital expenditure in Ethiopia.

