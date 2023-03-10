Retail investors bail out the stock market, leaving the bear pros to decide its fate





Retail investors are buying fewer stocks as the market stagnates under the weight of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, a loss from a key group in maintaining positive momentum. Net retail purchases in stocks have fallen to less than $1 billion a day in recent days, according to Vanda Research, which specializes in analyzing trends among individual investors. That’s down from the record level of retail purchases that hovered around $2 billion a day earlier in February, according to Vanda data. “The main conclusion is that an important pillar of support for this year’s rally is likely to remain weak in the coming weeks,” Vanda wrote in his Thursday report. “This will make broad stock indices more sensitive to the whims of institutional investors, who overall remain more cautious about near-term prospects.” After a torrid start to the year, the S&P 500 has struggled since early February as interest rates surged, with the Federal Reserve promising more rate hikes to come to slow the economy. Higher rates also stimulate interest in bonds relative to stocks. The benchmark still holds a 4% gain for the year, after a sharp 19% drop last year. .SPX YTD mountain S&P 500 so far this year So it will be up to Wall Street pros to boost the markets, but they are generally bearish these days. David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital told CNBC earlier this month that investors are likely to be bearish on stocks due to rising inflation. Wall Street investment banking strategists see the S&P 500 stagnating at current levels for the rest of the year. In addition to macroeconomic issues, Vanda believes the retail public’s enthusiasm is partly due to waning interest in Tesla shares. Tesla held an Investor Day to start the month that largely disappointed investors due to a lack of details about its future plans, including a possible cheaper vehicle. “The stock could face additional pressure if hedge funds rebound from negative price momentum (see last week’s VT) and retail flows fall back to pre-2023 levels on profit taking as interest waned after Investor Day,” the Vanda report said. TSLA 1M of mountain Tesla shares, 1 month of Tesla shares are down 12% this month.

